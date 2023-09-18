“It f**ked all those young boys up” – Kevin Garnett expects Kobe Bryant-like ferocity from LeBron James for 2024 Olympics

LeBron James is reported to be ready for another run at an Olympic gold medal. LeBron James is reportedly recruiting NBA stars like Stephen Curry to join up for Team USA. It would be the fifth-straight gold medal for Team USA if they can pull it off. The red, white and blue failed to medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup after sending a young team with no senior national team experience. LeBron James would be bringing his veteran leadership to boost the team back to the top of the basketball world with a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

Former Team USA and NBA legend Kevin Garnet went on his show with Paul Pierce “KG Certified” to talk about his own Olympic experience. He also had some insight on what James could bring to Team USA, despite his age.

Garnett remembered when Kobe Bryant returned to the Team USA roster to lead the squad to gold at the Beijing 2008 Games after the USA settled with a bronze in Athens in 2004. Bryant famously ran through his Laker teammate Pau Gasol when playing against Spain to set a tone for the younger guys like James to bring the intensity to win gold.

Garnett said that moment dramatically impacted James and the other younger players to help the veterans like Bryant dominate in the 2008 Olympics. The young guys must have been in shock with the move by the Mamba.

“They are going to set that tone. Remember when they told that story about Kobe (Bryant) running through Pau Gasol?” Garnett said. “Kobe wanted them to know that about him. And it f**ked them up. It f**ked all those young boys up. They didn’t understand Kobe.”

Garnett is hopeful that a core of veterans like James and Curry can play alongside a sizeable number of young NBA stars. He wants LeBron James to bring the intensity that will bring up the younger guys.

“I’m saying this all to say, that’s the energy that gets passed down,” Garnett said. “I think you bring five or six young guys that can absorb that. These young boys, not only will progress quicker but they will take what you give them and use it quicker to their knowledge.”

Can LeBron James bring the same intensity as KG to Team USA?

LeBron James will certainly bring leadership and his two gold medals if he returns to the Olympics. He will command respect. However, it may be tough to match Kevin Garnett's intensity. The former Celtic was famously insanely intense on the floor.

Garnett brought that energy when he helped Team USA to gold at the 2000 Sydney Games. He remembers the time fondly when he and Team USA dominated the field.

“I’m 25. I am him,” Garnett said. “I’m blocking everything. I’m dunking everything. J-Kidd off the glass, GP in the air. Man, I had a motor, and we was trapping."

Garnett remembers how much energy he gave. He did not take it lightly or as an exhibition.

“We get into the Olympics and it’s a team,” Garnett said. “But I’m playing 40 minutes, 37 minutes. Bro I averaged 37 minutes in the Olympics.”

He said that intensity started from the top. The coaching staff led by Larry Brown drove the NBA players into motivated machines.

“We finna step on all these countries every game. Tubby Smith, Larry Brown and Rudy were like ‘Man, we are the United States’. Larry Brown was like ‘We squashing everybody. If we don’t beat everybody by 36, we shouldn’t even be there.’”

He said there was no messing around or enjoying the fanfare of the Olympics. They did not mess around on the way to a gold medal.

“We were all workers. We went there and it was no games. No games. We ain’t playing, no games man, no,” Garnett said.

LeBron James will try to match that passion if he dons the Team USA jersey once again. It may be harder to be as motivated as they will be treated like royalty, and Paris offers plenty of distractions.