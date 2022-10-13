"It doesn't f**king stop, sometimes I'm even sick of it" - Ben Simmons laughs at new wave of criticism following viral airball at Nets open practice

Ben Simmons laughed at the new wave of criticism he received following his viral airball at the Brooklyn Nets' open practice on Sunday. Simmons was the target of anger and jokes by many on social media. He's nearing his official return to basketball after almost a year and a half of inactivity.

In an interview with Nick Friedell of ESPN, Simmons discussed his new viral video of airballing a shot at practice. The 26-year-old guard chuckled at the incident and said that he's used to all the criticism. He just blocks them out and moves on with his life.

"It finds me all the time," Simmons said. "And it doesn't f**king stop, sometimes I'm even sick of it. But then I'm like, 'OK, I'm Ben Simmons, you know? It comes with being Ben Simmons right now.'"

Ben Simmons further explained that it was just one clip, while other Nets players were airballing their shots, too. Simmons added that if social media shows his airball, they also need to show him making shots. He knows that he'll be a target because of what happened in the past couple of seasons.

"Like 10 guys airballed multiple shots," Simmons said. "So it's, like, people will find one clip and try to make it that everything, like Ben can't do. Like, come on, man, you think I'm just airballing every shot? It's not true. But it comes with it, and you got to have tough skin."

Simmons played in the Nets' first three preseason games against the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. He had a solid outing versus his former team, but struggled against the Heat. However, his best performance came in Milwaukee.

The three-time All-Star finished the game with seven points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. He also guarded Giannis Antetokounmpo and held him to just 4-for-16 in the first half.

Kevin Durant's message to Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets are entering a very important season after their tumultuous summer. Kevin Durant has something to prove after his failed trade request, while Kyrie Irving is looking to earn a big contract. Ben Simmons, on the other hand, will finally play after missing all of last season.

With Simmons' offensive struggles the last time he played, Durant wants him to be aggressive. According to Bryan Lewis of the New York Post, the former MVP told reporters that he does not have the time to babysit Simmons.

"Trust in him, pass him the ball, tell him be aggressive," Durant said. "I'm not here to babysit anybody, Ben knows that. If he's got a time to be aggressive, go be aggressive. Who gives a sh*t if you miss it? We like you being aggressive."

