"It wasn't fair" - Luka Doncic bluntly calls out refs after Lakers awarded only 2 free throws in first half vs Nets

Following the LA Lakers road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Luka Doncic bluntly called out the referees during the post-game interview. Responding to a reporter's question about the Lakers having only two free-throw attempts compared to the Nets' 16 in the first half, Doncic remarked at the game's officiating.

Ad

“At the end of the day, it was a lot,” Doncic told reporters. “It wasn’t fair, but you know, just gotta play the game. I gotta keep playing the game. But it was a lot, man, I’m not gonna lie.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers star refused to say anything further when asked to elaborate on his unfair comment.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“I’m not gonna say anything, but everyone saw the game so they know what happened,” he said.

Monday's matchup concluded with the LA Lakers suffering a 111-108 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in the absence of LeBron James. Doncic led their losing effort with his triple-double performance of 22 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 8-of-26 from the field.

Ad

With their second-straight loss following their eight-game win streak, the Lakers slipped to the third spot in the Western Conference standings with a 40-23 record.

Lakers fans erupt as referees ignore Nets center's blatant shove of Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers had a rough night against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, with the referees arguably contributing to some of their woes. While there were various questionable instances of uncalled on-ball fouls, an uncalled off-ball foul against Doncic highlighted the game's officiating.

Ad

With just over a minute left in the second quarter, Doncic was blatantly shoved by Nets center Nicolas Claxton to gain an advantage on the offensive rebound. Despite it being a clear off-ball foul, the referees failed to call it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reacting to the moment, Lakers fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to call out the questionable officiating of the game.

"No wonder he always hurt wtf is this," a fan tweeted.

"@NBAOfficial do your damn job, this is egregious," a fan tweeted.

"Yeah for all the complaining he does, guys are out here doing shit like this to him all game and it ain’t getting called cuz he really be whooping people a**," a fan tweeted.

Ad

"The league should look at incidents like these post game and issue heavy fines," a fan tweeted.

"the @NBAOfficials really hates Luka. I don’t know what Luka ever did to them," a fan tweeted.

"Ref watching the whole thing," a fan tweeted.

With LeBron James set to miss atleast 1-2 weeks due to a groin injury, the Lakers need Doncic, who has been nursing a back injury, healthy as they look to secure their spot in the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback