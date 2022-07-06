“It feels like getting remarried to your second wife” - Ethan Strauss says Kevin Durant returning to the Warriors would be awkward and weird, believes those factors outweigh winning a title

Former Golden State Warriors reporter Ethan Strauss gave his two cents about the possibility of Kevin Durant's return to the Bay Area team. After naming his preferred destination following his trade request, the Warriors have been involved in trade rumors for the Brooklyn Nets' star.

A few days ago, Durant contacted Nets owner Joe Tsai and requested a trade. It came as a surprise after Kyrie Irving decided to play the last year of his contract. Kevin Durant named the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat as his preferred landing spots. But that didn't stop other teams from asking Nets general manager Sean Marks what he wanted in exchange for Durant.

"All conversations are open for teams to call, reach out, submit offers. Teams like Suns, Heat, Raptors, Warriors. Those are among the teams that are gonna be at the forefront trying to pursue a Kevin Durant deal." - Shams Charania

The Warriors, along with the Toronto Raptors, emerged as one of the teams that got involved with trade rumors. On a recent episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Ethan Strauss voiced his opinion about the Warriors pursuing Durant.

"It feels like getting remarried to your second wife. It's awkward, it's weird... Those factors seem like they outweigh the factors of winning a title." - Ethan Strauss on potential of KD/Golden State reunion

"This is the one situation where we look at it and we go, 'This is probably the best path for KD to win another title. It's probably the best path for the Warriors.'"

He continued:

“It feels like getting re-married to your second wife,” Strauss stated, comparing the Durant-Warriors rumors to getting back with an ex.

Right now, there's been no development in Kevin Durant's request to get traded. The Nets are asking for an All-Star player in exchange for the 34-year-old star. However, only a few teams might be willing to risk their future for a chance to acquire a player like KD. The Warriors have enough young talent to offer the Nets a chance to win back-to-back championships. Given that they've recently lost some of their key role players in free agency, it'll be no surprise if the Warriors make a run for Durant.

Kevin Durant's first stint with the Warriors saved his legacy

Golden State Warriors Media Day

Before Kevin Durant joined the Warriors, they had already made a name for themselves. They won their first title in 40 years back in 2015. In 2016, they broke the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls' single regular season record of 72-10 and won 73 games while only losing nine games. They came up short in the finals. However, they were still among the teams that people expected to to win. That was until Durant joined them.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



OTD six years ago, Kevin Durant announced he was joining the Golden State Warriors in free agency. He would go on to win two championships with them.

With Kevin Durant on the team, the Warriors' dynasty became stronger and won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. Durant left the Warriors in 2019 and joined the Nets for a chance to win with Kyrie Irving. But that didn't work out.

Injuries and COVID-19 vaccination statuses have been at the center of their shortcomings. Even when the front office tried to surround them with veteran players, they struggled to make a huge impact.

If Durant does get traded to Golden State, there will be a massive flock of criticism that will be directed at KD. But that won't be new to Durant, as he's received that kind of hate and slander when he first joined the Warriors. It probably won't matter because Stephen Curry will carry him to the finals again.

