"It feels like John Coltrane playing saxophone" - Spencer Haywood reveals what Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told him when asked about his 'Skyhook' move

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players to ever grace the basketball court. He played at center and had an armory of skills with which he would get the better of opponents. However, among all the moves, 'The Skyhook' was one of the most lethal weapons he had.

The six-time NBA champion mastered the move and used it throughout his glorious career to score baskets. Bigs like Wilt Chamberlin and Bill Russell used their sheer dominance to knock opponents down, but when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar came out with the skyhook, fans instantly fell in love with him and the move because of how well he would put it to use.

The Skyhook not only surprised the opposition but also left many of his teammates awestruck. Spencer Haywood, who played with him for one season, had an interesting conversation with the Hall of Famer about the patented move, remembering what he said:

"I asked him one time, Kareem, what would be that patented jump shot you got, the sky hook, what does it feel like if you were a musician. He said, 'It feels like John Coltrane playing saxophone' and I said 'yeah'.

Skyhook is now used by players from all positions as it is one of the easiest ways to score, but perfecting it is extremely tough. Many players can use the move with high efficiency, but to match it with the grace and brilliance with which Kareem executed the move is tough.

Throughout his 20 year playing career, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did a lot for the game of basketball. Not only was he a motivation for people on the court but also made sure that he influenced people the right way outside of it. He is one of the best basketball minds, which is why even after decades of his retirement, the Big A stays close to the game by sharing his opinion on teams and players.

Is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar the greatest LA Lakers player in franchise history?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar still actively shares his take on basketball through social media and television

The LA Lakers are a team with a rich history of attracting some of the best players in the history of the game. Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlin, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are a few names that have taken the court for the Purple and Gold in the past. All of them have had immense individual success and have also helped the franchise win championships.

However, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as a player was special for the Lakers. He led the team to five NBA championships in the 80s, a time when the Lakers and Boston Celtics were dominating the league. Picking the greatest player for an organization like the Lakers is going to be tough because the team has seen some of the greatest players in basketball.

However, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is definitely right up there not only because of his contribution to the team but also for all that he is done with regard to social justice and the fight against racism in his playing days.

