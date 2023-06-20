"It feels more like the Lakers"- JJ Redick says Chris Paul is a better fit with LeBron James and crew

JJ Redick reckons Chris Paul should team up with LeBron James and LA Lakers for the 2023-24 NBA season. Redick highlighted that Paul's on-court fit makes more sense with the Purple and Gold than any other team from a basketball perspective. Here's what Redick said:

"For me, the Lakers feel like a better fit... I just feel like with his [Paul's] level of intelligence and LeBron. His ability to play pick and roll with Anthony Davis.

"I just feel like if I'm Chris [Paul], and I'm like, where it gives me the best chance to potentially compete for a championship, to me it feels like next year, in particular, it would be more the Lakers than the Clippers."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

TheOldMan&TheThree @OldManAndThree @jj_redick on why Chris Paul to the Lakers is a good fit from a basketball perspective. .@jj_redick on why Chris Paul to the Lakers is a good fit from a basketball perspective. https://t.co/Dqfb48bhcv

Chris Paul is on the trade market after being included in the basic framework of the deal that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. As per the current transaction, Paul will head to the Washington Wizards. However, the Wizards and Suns are looking for a third team to reroute Paul. The LA Clippers have emerged as suitors for Paul's services.

The Clippers could also re-sign Russell Westbrook, who is likely a better fit with the team. He thrived next to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the rest of the group. The Lakers, meanwhile, need a reliable floor general next to LeBron James to reduce his workload.

Chris Paul has been on a decline but is still one of the best playmakers around. He can also produce 15 points a night on a regular basis and shoot from deep at a respectable clip.

Chris Paul has a better shot at winning a chip with LeBron James and LA Lakers

The LA Lakers made a conference finals run with the right pieces around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The LA Clippers, who started as one of the favorites to win the West, suffered a first-round exit. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George dealt with injuries all year. The former missed the Clippers' last three games in their opening-round loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, George missed the entire series. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are injury-prone, too, but they are more reliable than the Clippers' superstar duo. There is optimism that the two could stay healthy for longer spans with a more dependable supporting cast, which wasn't the case in the last two seasons.

Podcast P with Paul George @PodcastPShow "It's almost like there's a jinx somewhere."



Hall of Famer and Clippers special consultant Jerry West on the franchise's injury woes "It's almost like there's a jinx somewhere."Hall of Famer and Clippers special consultant Jerry West on the franchise's injury woes https://t.co/pKr9XEgF4p

James and Davis played playoff minutes in December and January, which can be taxing for anyone in the league. Chris Paul, 38, has also dealt with injuries frequently in the last two seasons. Playing alongside a duo that's more injury prone than any other duo in the league can hamper his chances of winning a chip with the Clippers.

LeBron James' experience of reaching 10 finals and winning four championships is also something to consider for Paul, who has been there just once and lost. These factors make the Lakers a better fit for him than any other side in the NBA.

Poll : 0 votes