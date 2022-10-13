“It felt like the devil was just fighting against me and I couldn't beat him” – John Wall opens up on a series of adversities he faced recently, says he’s still taking therapy to overcome psychological pain

One of the quickest players to ever play in the NBA, John Wall had to endure great hardship to make it. Wall's injuries shaped him to become the player he is today and he is looking ready to take on new challenges.

The former All-Star appeared on a new episode of The Shop on UNINTERRUPTED. He shared what he had to go through during his time away from basketball.

As he told his story, new facts about what he dealt with were introduced to people. Interestingly, Wall was strong enough to overcome the things he had to go through to bounce back from it.

"You know, a lot of people come from a tough background, we think we can get through anything on our own. We find ways to figure it out," Wall said.

"I had to go get help, get a therapist, have somebody to talk to."

"It felt like the devil was just fighting against me and I couldn't beat him. So I realized that I needed to find some help."

In the episode, Wall discussed that not only did he have to go through multiple surgeries on his Achilles, but he also had to deal with his mom's passing.

The 5-time All-Star's mom passed away due to cancer at 58 years of age. This was back in 2019, where Wall dealt with a ton of pressure due to injury. John was close to his mother and even got a tattoo to honor her.

The fact that Wall's cry for help was the right thing to do during a tough time. Turning into therapy made him realize that he can't do everything on his own. John Wall is currently with the LA Clippers and is looking forward to getting back into winning.

John Wall could be the LA Clippers' secret weapon this season

Los Angeles Clippers Media Day

John Wall's return to the basketball court is something that fans are excited to see. While he did play with the Houston Rockets two seasons ago, those games were not meaningful.

During the offseason, the Clippers were able to get the steal of the offseason. Signing a former All-NBA player to a 2-year deal worth $13.2 million, the Clippers won the 2022 offseason. It's important to note, however, that Wall is coming off an Achilles injury and hasn't played more than 40 games in the past two seasons.

Still, the addition of the former Kentucky star has increased the Clippers' chances of winning the 2023 NBA championship. Wall adds depth and veteran experience to a team that's already deep enough to compete in the Western Conference. He also added another scoring option and could be the leader of the team's second unit.

John Wall isn't the same player he once was, but his experience and talent is exactly why the LA Clippers signed him. He's expected to be another voice of reason for the team and fans are excited for him in his new chapter.

