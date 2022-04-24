“It felt like they had one job coming in tonight, and they got it done” - Joel Embiid on his sarcastic clap towards the officials after the Game 4 loss to the Raptors

After a Game 4 loss to the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid was seen sarcastically clapping at the referees. When asked about it in his post-game interview, Embiid stated:

“I am going to take my own advice and not complain about fouls, but like I was doing at the end of the game, they did a great job. I admired the job they did today. To me, it felt like they had one job coming in tonight, and they got it done.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Joel explains his golf claps for the refs at the end of Game 4 Joel explains his golf claps for the refs at the end of Game 4 👀 https://t.co/TCqxrZwni7

Embiid tried to walk back on his comment when asked to clarify whether he believed the referees wanted a Game 5. Embiid said:

“I don’t know. I really don’t know what I am talking about. You can figure it out. They did a great job. Like I said, I am going to take my own advice and not complain about it. I guess next game, if they are not going to call it, I am going to be more aggressive, offensively and defensively.”

The Raptors were awarded 35 free throws, compared to the 76ers 25 attempts. It was the first time this series the Raptors have led in this category. Between Embiid and James Harden, the 76ers tend to get a lot of free-throw attempts. The duo combined for 20 of the 76ers' attempts.

What can Joel Embiid do in Game 5?

Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid with the ball.

Joel Embiid scored just 21 points in Game 4, down from the 27.1 points per game he averaged in the previous three games. His rebound total also dropped from 13 per game to eight in Game 4. Embiid also turned the ball over five times.

He recently reported ligament damage to his thumb and will likely need surgery once the season is over. This could be a massive reason for Embiid's lackluster performance in Game 4, but he has played hurt before.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Joel Embiid says he believes he will be able to play through the playoffs and, if the MRI confirms he needs to have a surgical procedure on his thumb, he will do so after the playoffs are over. Joel Embiid says he believes he will be able to play through the playoffs and, if the MRI confirms he needs to have a surgical procedure on his thumb, he will do so after the playoffs are over.

For the 76ers to make a deep playoff run, they will need Embiid to step up. Even though Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris have played well, Embiid is the MVP candidate, and it all relies on him.

Joel Embiid explained what he needs to do to have a better Game 5, claiming that he needs to be more aggressive.

