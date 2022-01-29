“It kind of feels like that old school feel to him.” - Kevin Garnett praises LaMelo Ball, names him and Cole Anthony as his two favourite players to watch

NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett recently heaped praise on Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. Ball's unique skillset caught the eye of KG, with the Boston Celtics legend saying that him and Cole Anthony were two of his favorites to watch.

LaMelo Ball has been at the forefront of an impressive showing by the Charlotte Hornets, who are currently seventh in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference. The 2020-21 Rookie-of-the-Year has had an impressive second season and has improved every facet of his game.

Kevin Garnett, in conversation with Jamal Crawford during an episode of Showtime Basketball's KG Certified, mentioned that LaMelo Ball was one of his favorites to watch along with Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony.

I love LaMelo, I follow Melo do the whole YouTube half court thing. We know his brother all this other stuff but he's probably one of my favourite to watch, him and Cole Anthony actually are my two favourite the watch.

Garnett then went on to elaborate by saying that the two youngsters play fearless basketball filled with passion. Garnett has been particularly impressed by Ball's high IQ coupled with an old school style of play.

"Yeah, I'm saying they're young they they're excited. They're not afraid to kind of grip up like passion but LaMelo has like a old school kind of moving the ball. He has a high IQ. It kind of feels like that old school feel to him."

LaMelo Ball has the ideal opportunity to build on his impressive rookie season and guide the underdog Hornets to a deep playoff run in a loaded Eastern Conference featuring the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and defending champions Milwaukee Bucks. Judging by the way they have carried themselves this season, they have a good chance to make some noise in the playoffs.

Can LaMelo Ball guide the Charlotte Hornets to a deep playoffs run this season?

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most offensively efficient teams in the league this season. LaMelo Ball has been at the center of their fast paced offense and ball movement with his unique ability to make the right plays and put his teammates in the best position to score.

The likes of Miles Bridges, who has been at a borderline All-Star level since the start of the season, have benefited greatly from Ball. The latter's playmaking skills and court vision have made defenses pay with even the slightest whiff of the basket.

NBA @NBA Averaging 19, 7 and 7

29, 10 and 13 last game



has been balling in Year 2!



Coming off a franchise-record 158 points, LaMelo and the Averaging 19, 7 and 729, 10 and 13 last game @MELOD1P has been balling in Year 2!Coming off a franchise-record 158 points, LaMelo and the @hornets host the Lakers tonight (7:30pm/et) on ESPN. 🐝 Averaging 19, 7 and 7🐝 29, 10 and 13 last game@MELOD1P has been balling in Year 2!Coming off a franchise-record 158 points, LaMelo and the @hornets host the Lakers tonight (7:30pm/et) on ESPN. https://t.co/Uk3g4Zaa2z

But to compete in a packed Eastern Conference filled with teams such as the Bulls and Nets, it takes a lot more than a potent offense. The Hornets' defensive inefficiencies make them susceptible to lapses that could cost them dear against superstars such as Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Expect the Hornets to crash out in the first round if they fail to step up on the defensive end. However, considering how young the team is, it looks like Charlotte will be competitive for the next few of seasons at least.

Edited by David Nyland