"It was a fluke" - Blazers and Hawks catch strays from Draymond Green over rare conference finals runs as Warriors forward mocks Knicks 

Draymond Green mocked the New York Knicks saying the fans of the franchise will have to gear up for more "misery" in the future amid the team's impressive 2024 NBA Playoffs run. The Knicks got past the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, and have had the better of the Indiana Pacers in the two games played so far.

They are favorites to make the Eastern Conference Finals and book a date against the winner of the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers series that's taking place in tandem.

Green used examples of the Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks' conference Finals runs which he considered as a one-off, and likened NY to the same. The Hawks made their ECF appearance in 2021. The Blazers last played the WCF in 2016.

"Hawks…made ECF & never got back…[2016] Blazers…Fluke. That's what the Knicks are setting y'all up for. It'll be probably another 15 years of misery & we'll all sit around at laugh at Knicks fans w/ their delusion because that's just what happens"

Green and the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs after a rather dismal campaign. The veteran forward had a forgettable season as well after being suspended for multiple games following a melee on Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in December.

Green joins the list of analysts who have scoffed at the Knicks' impressive run so far this season. The question though will be whether the side can prove the doubters wrong.

Draymond Green weighs in on the debate of best PG between Steph Curry and Jalen Brunson

Knicks PG Jalen Brunson has been in rollicking form in the playoffs, and one of the fans popped the question whether he was better than Steph Curry in the postseason during "The Draymond Green Show" where the 4x NBA champion fielded questions from fans. The forward didn't mince words as he backed Curry.

"F*** no. Steph Curry [is] in the NBA, are you crazy? "What? Come on, no. That's ridiculous. Steph Curry is still in the NBA, he's still great. Come on. Stop it, what?"

Brunson is averaging a staggering 36.5 points per game in eight playoff games for the Knicks so far this season. This includes a streak of four consecutive 40-point games in the postseason.

The 27-year-old has been beyond impressive as he leads a gutsy New York outfit that currently holds a 2-0 series lead over the Pacers after outclassing the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.