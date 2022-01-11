"It gives me more motivation to continue to write this legacy" - Kyrie Irving grateful for  Chauncey Billups comments

Kyrie Irving has responded to Chauncey Billups' statements regarding the Brooklyn Nets star's point guard ability. Irving, who made his second appearance on the court this season, posted 22 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. His performance, however, proved insufficient in helping the Nets defeat the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kyrie, while talking to the media after losing the game 108-114, confessed that Chauncey's statement gave him motivation to continue to write his legacy. In a video posted on Twitter by Nets Videos courtesy of SNY, Kyrie Irving can be heard saying the following over the Trail Blazers head coach's praise:

"I am grateful for that, you know, coming from him, championship winner, championship point guard. And it gives me more motivation to continue to write this legacy."

Here's the full extent of Billups' comments on Kyrie Irving as per Nick Friedell of ESPN:

"Kyrie is just, he's a wizard, man. He's must-see TV. I personally think, as somebody that played the position, I think Kyrie's the most skilled player that's ever played that position. Just straight skill. Nothing else. Just straight skill. I think he's the best that I've ever seen at the position, skill-wise. So, obviously, he gives you a ton when he's playing."

Billups continued his praise of Kyrie Irving, saying:

"His shot-making is incredible. He's a better passer than people give him credit for. He's obviously a willing teammate. He's not just all about Kyrie. He passes the ball. He's a champion. He brings championship pedigree to the table. I think he hit maybe the biggest shot that I ever seen in NBA Finals history, that I seen."

Following Brooklyn's loss to the Trail Blazers, Nets head coach Steve Nash seemed to agree with Chauncy Billups' assessment of Kyrie Irving.

Is Kyrie Irving as good as Chauncey Billups believes him to be?

Is Kyrie Irving the most talented point guard of all-time?

Kyrie, a seven-time All-Star, is widely considered by many to be the greatest ball handler of all-time. At 6'2", the former Cleveland Cavaliers star is a phenomenal finisher along with his array of fancy dribbling skills. Not only can he take his attack inside but he also possesses the ability to bombard opponents with shots from deep.

As a championship winning point guard, Chauncey's acknowledgment and praise of Irving holds much value. Irving, who is a championship winner himself, should be considered a generational talent. His unrivaled skillset and contribution on the court is the reason for his place amongst the likes of former MVPs James Harden and Kevin Durant on the Nets roster.

In fact, Irving's output as an offensive piece, coupled with his creativity on the floor, is what really completes the Brooklyn Nets. He offers versatility as a scorer and shooter while also being a brilliant playmaker. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season fares for the 2011-12 Rookie of the Year.

