“It hasn’t happened since the invention of the freaking internet… A bunch of drunken doo***es made those votes” - Tim MacMahon says 6-time All-Star was eliminated from consideration for the Eastern Conference finals MVP

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat gave everything they had in the Eastern Conference finals. But ESPN writer Tim MacMahon doesn't believe Butler deserves more flowers.

After being one of the NBA's best teams this season, Miami finished one win short of the NBA Finals. After Miami, which had a host of injury issues, lost 100-96 in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, many wondered if Butler should have received series MVP honors. On ESPN's "The Hoop Collective" podcast, NBA writer Tim MacMahon said Butler wasn't valuable enough to receive the award.

"Jimmy Butler was the N-V-E-P – not valuable enough player," Williams said. "His team didn't win the series. You're eliminated from consideration. ... If you don't win the series, you weren't valuable enough."

ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst then brought up the fact that it once happened with NBA legend Jerry West, making it one of the only times a losing player has received acknowledgement in around a 75-year span. Tim MacMahon doubled down, saying that it was ridiculous it happened back then.

"It hasn't happened since the invention of the freaking internet in either sport," MacMahon said. "When it happened, those guys used to have coolers of beer on press row. A bunch of drunken doofuses made those votes. That's how that happened."

Story continues below ad

Tim MacMahon comments on Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat star wing Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat had plenty of talent that forged their run towards a potential NBA Finals berth. But the team came up short in a brutal Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics. Although Butler was banged up with injuries throughout the series, he still posted impressive numbers.

Butler averaged 25.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 47.7%. Butler's most impressive performance came in an elimination game on the road in Game 6, when he carried the Miami Heat to an impressive 111-103 win, finishing with 47 points.

Story continues below ad

For now, Butler and the Heat will head into the offseason with a bad taste in their mouth. The Heat has the talent and will be motivated to reload and get back to making a run at the NBA Finals next season.

Miami has reached the NBA Finals six times since 2006, winning three titles. The Heat's last NBA Finals came in 2020, when they lost in six games to the LA Lakers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far