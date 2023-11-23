Joe Smith has become a prime example of why NBA players need financial advisors to monitor their expenditures and investments. Smith himself had to thank his financial advisor for exposing some fraudulent activities of his ex-girlfriend Moniece Slaughter.

In an interview with Vlad TV, Joe Smith recalled what happened:

"From my point of view, I got a call from my financial advisor after I retired. They can see their money being withdrawn quickly now 'coz it's not as much in there as it would be before... She's asking me why am I writing all these checks. I'm like, 'What checks are you talking about?' 'coz I don't write checks back then.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I either use my card, or I get cash. I didn't write checks, but I had checks on my nightstand by the bed. She's talking, 'When did you start writing all these checks?' I'm like, 'What checks?' So she took photos of it and sent me the photos. She was like, 'These checks,' so I looked at them. I'm like, 'I didn't write these checks. That's not my handwriting.' She was like, 'I didn't think so. You never write checks. That's what really alarmed me.'"

Smith began diving further into the issue, and it was revealed that Slaughter was the culprit. He said:

"I started doing my research, and I found out that it was her. I had a private eye track the banks, and they came back with the photographs of her at the bank teller handing the checks and cashing the checks at the bank."

Smith wasted no time suing Slaughter, but there was one problem:

"Immediately, I went to try to file charges, but in LA, they wouldn't allow me to file charges because they said it's a he says, she says matter.

"She was saying that I gave her blank checks to write the checks, and I'm coming in saying that I've never given her checks. So they're saying that they couldn't charge her with anything because it's he said, she said."

It was revealed that Moniece Slaughter allegedly wrote nine checks totaling around $109,000. Qith no charges filed against her, Joe Smith had to concede that he had a "total loss".

Who is Moniece Slaughter, Joe Smith's ex-girlfriend?

Moniece Slaughter, an R&B singer and songwriter, became popular when she appeared in the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, which aired over six seasons from 2014 to 2019.

There was no further information on when Joe Smith was in a relationship with Moniece Slaughter. However, she had one son, Kamron, with another former boyfriend, rapper Lil' Fizz.

Like Slaughter, Lil' Fizz was in all six seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.