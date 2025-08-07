"It hits different": Josh Hart delivers major verdict on breast milk ice cream years after infamous tweet, issues apology to his wife

Josh Hart rocked social media in May 2023 when he tweeted asking everyone if they have their “significant others’ breast milk.” Hart and his wife, Shannon, welcomed twins earlier that month before the NBA star caused a storm on X (formerly Twitter). Since then, he has been quite synonymous with breast milk.Josh Hart @joshhartLINKHave yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friendOn Wednesday, Hart doubled down on that identity by testing the breast-milk flavored ice cream from the OddFellows Ice Cream Co. and Friday collab. While tasting the newly released product, Hart said:“And I’m not gonna lie, it hits. It hits different. Super sweet, kind of like vanilla with a little bit of saltiness to it. It’s very accurate in terms of flavor of breast milk. I hope my wife’s not mad at me for saying there’s a hint of salt. Shay, I'm sorry about that.&quot;In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Josh Hart opened up about the details that led to the tweet. He said that he was “finessed into doing a little milk taste.” To his surprise, he found it “solid,” calling it “like sweet almond milk.”New York Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson playfully ripped his good friend for his question. Then Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox could not resist trolling Hart. Stephen A. Smith did a whole segment on the Stephen A. Smith Show to press Hart on his reason for the tweet.Josh Hart told Rooks that he would not mind being synonymous with breast milk and added that he might set a trend. The trend did not spread, but Hart became a meme for his breast milk tweet. On Wednesday, he urged fans to taste the new product and asked them to tag him for their reactions.Josh Hart hilariously hoped he’d hit 45% from 3-point distance after tasting breast milkWhen Stephen A. Smith interviewed Josh Hart roughly a week after the breast milk tweet went viral, Hart gamely answered the ESPN host’s questions. Hart responded when asked what he expected after the experience:&quot;If I shoot 45 percent from three, it might be because of that. People might see that and it might be a new trend. … I might be a trendsetter!&quot;Hart became a social media sensation, but his 3-point efficiency did not follow the trend. He shot 31.0% during the 2023-24 season and followed it up with a 33.3% clip the following campaign.Regardless of his so-so 3-point shooting, Josh Hart remains one of the New York Knicks' most important players. And, he continues to be a crowd favorite for his hustle, energy and breast milk memes.