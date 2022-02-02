"It was huge being able to have Steph on the side, talking to me the entire time" - Jordan Poole divulges secret behind his big night against San Antonio Spurs

Steph Curry knows how to impact a basketball game, even when he's not playing. According to Jordan Poole, who hit the go-ahead triple for the Golden State Warriors against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Curry was a major factor in Poole's outstanding night.

Poole had 31 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Warriors managed to beat the Spurs 124-120 despite playing without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the second night of a back-to-back. It was Poole's fifth 30-point game of the season.

Speaking after the game, Poole attributed his fantastic performance against the Spurs to Steph Curry's presence on the sidelines. Poole said:

"It was huge being able to have Steph on the side, talking to me the entire time. We knew it would be a tough game. I just had to continue being aggressive night in and night out."

Poole elaborated on the importance of Steph Curry guiding him over the course of the contest in the post-game media interaction. He said:

"Coming from the top of the food chain all the way down, everybody is excited for each other, wants to see everybody succeed. Steph was just talking to me the entire game, giving out any piece of advice, personally, as a team, not only to me but other guys as well. Klay [Thompson] was excited. The group chat was blowing up a little bit. Everybody is in the group chat. It's just amazing to have the camaraderie and chemistry that we have, but it's not only due to basketball. It's due to off-the-court relationships and the character that we have throughout the locker room."

Steph Curry was really excited for Jordan Poole's go-ahead three-point shot against the San Antonio Spurs

Jordan Poole hit his biggest shot of the game with the Golden State Warriors trailing the San Antonio Spurs by one point (119-120) and 18 seconds left in the game. Poole's corner three gave the Warriors a two-point lead, which the Dubs held on to, with Damion Lee knocking down a pair of free throws to ice the game in favor of the visitors.

The best moment, though, was seeing Curry celebrate Jordan Poole's dagger triple. The 33-year-old superstar point guard simply went bonkers in front of the Warriors' bench, chest-bumping Poole as the Spurs called a timeout. It was the icing on the cake as the undermanned Warriors pulled off their 39th regular season victory.

