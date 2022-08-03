"It would be humiliating for the Lakers to have him walk away" - NBA insider discusses the nature of LeBron James' contract extension

August 4th is an important day for LA Lakers as LeBron James becomes eligible for his contract extension. Howard Beck joined Chris Mannix on "The Crossover" to discuss the nature and specifics of the contract.

LeBron James has seen his fair share of ups and downs during his tenure with the LA Lakers. The team won the title in 2020 but has missed the playoffs multiple times during James' tenure in LA.

Becoming eligible for a two-year extension this Thursday, the LA Lakers will hope James stays in LA. NBA insider Howard Beck offered his take on "The Crossover," saying:

"I think just based on, if nothing else, the stage of his career and his age and all the context that led to him going to the Lakers, this is not the same as his waning days with Miami or with Cleveland the second time through or even Cleveland the first time. This is not LeBron in his prime."

Beck also highlighted the issues LeBron faces at this point in his career, saying:

"He's turning 38 in December. He has a real difficulty with staying healthy ever since going to LA. The odds that he would relocate again at this stage of his career are fairly low."

"This isn't the threat that it was in 2010, 2014 or 2018. It's not the same spectre looming over a franchise. Even though, obviously, it would be humiliating for the Lakers to have him walk away if he still had good two great years left in him."

Heading into his 20th season, the 37-year-old superstar remains one of the premier players in the league. However, with injuries taking their toll, some concerns have risen for the King.

LeBron isn't required to sign an extension until June 30th next year. LeBron could use this time as leverage.

LeBron James can use his contract extension as leverage

LeBron James at the 2022 Summer League

LeBron James has one of the sharpest business minds in the NBA. James undoubtedly has power in contract negotiations because of his influence on roster decisions.

James can use the extension as leverage because of his value to the franchise. As mentioned earlier, James isn't required to sign his contract extension immediately. The superstar practically puts the Lakers under pressure to make the moves he wants by playing the waiting game.

On the podcast, Howard Beck said LeBron could pressure the front office to avoid making "cheap" decisions to avoid the luxury tax. Should James decide to play the waiting game, the sheer quantity of trade rumors could facilitate a change in the Lakers.

LeBron is currently paired alongside Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Although the unit failed to garner much success last season, the upcoming season emerges as an opportunity to right those wrongs.

