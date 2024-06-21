"It hurt so bad" - GG Jackson II reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo's underhanded shenanigans to stop him from scoring

Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson II shared how Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo stopped him from scoring. Jackson was a standout rookie last season as he was named to the All-Rookie Second Team. After his impressive campaign, he shared an interesting story of how Antetokounmpo stopped him from scoring.

Jackson didn't tell which game it was, as the Grizzlies played against the Bucks twice last season. In their first matchup, the rookie finished with 27 points and a rebound. In their second game of the season, the 19-year-old rookie had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

But in one of the games they played against Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo pulled a veteran defensive move on the young NBA player.

"I was busting his a**, and I kept coming off, like shooting quick threes," Jackson said. "When Pat Bev subbed into the game, he was like, 'No, no, you know. I got him, I got him.'

"So Giannis, they were full denying it and anytime I would move, he would just grab my side and squeeze so hard, it hurt so bad."

In both of the games they played, the Grizzlies won. So, in the end, it didn't matter as Jackson got the last laugh.

Giannis Antetokounmpo starts to get ready for Greece to qualify for the Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics is right around the corner and countries that are going to participate in the Olympic Qualifiers are starting to get ready. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Greek national team are starting to get ready to take on Egypt and the Dominican Republic.

Although 'The Greek Freak' missed the entire 2024 Playoffs with the Bucks, he's motivated to play for the qualifying round.

"I haven't engaged in practice with contact yet, but I'm better, I'm fine," Giannis said.

"I can't wait to get into practice. I've been here for 2-3 training sessions. We have seen videos, and I have talked for many hours with coach Vasilis [Spanoulis]."

For the Bucks star, he isn't focused on which country they'll face, as long as they qualify for the Olympics. Antetokounmpo is on a mission to represent his country the best way he can. He did, however, admit that he has not developed any chemistry with his teammates for the national team since he hasn't joined the practices yet.

During the 2023-24 season for the Bucks, Antetokounmpo finished with 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also played for 73 games and was fourth in MVP voting.

