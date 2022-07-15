“It would not hurt LeBron’s legacy or his aura to play a few years in the Big Apple” - Skip Bayless says he wants to see LeBron James and Kevin Durant get traded, says the trade has been hiding in plain sight

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two of the best NBA players at the moment. Both are difference makers and future first-ballot Hall of Famers.

However, neither is in a great situation. Both the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets had disappointing seasons, which is why they are looking to make big moves over the summer.

Analyst Skip Bayless recently discussed a potential LeBron James for Kevin Durant trade. He believes this trade would work for both sides.

"This has been hiding in plain sight," Bayless said. "The most obvious trade of all was the least obvious, because no one really thought to say, 'Wait a second, why are we talking only about Kyrie (Irving)? Why are we just fixing in on (Russell) Westbrook? Who are the two big guns here?

"It's KD, who I think is the best player on the planet, and LeBron James, who you (Shannon Sharpe) still think is the GOAT. Those are the two biggest names in basketball, and their salaries effectively match straight up."

LeBron will be the fourth-highest paid player in the NBA next season, while Durant is just a spot behind him. The only difference is that the four-time NBA champion is on an expiring contract and Durant has four more years left on his.

Trading LeBron James for Kevin Durant would be a good idea

Skip Bayless explained why he thinks swapping LeBron James for Kevin Durant would be a great trade. He said James has nothing to lose by playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

"It would not hurt LeBron's legacy or his aura to at least play a couple of years in The Big Apple," Bayless said. "He's going on 38 years of age. He's going into Year 20. It wouldn't hurt to cap it off in The Big Apple.'"

James' illustrious career is coming to an end, and it would be interesting to see him play in New York City. While he wouldn't be playing for the Knicks, Brooklyn is still a borough of The Big Apple and is a big-market team.

Bayless pointed out how James wouldn't be joining a small-market team, so he would still be in the spotlight.

The analyst also said another bonus would be leaving Russell Westbrook and the roster that doesn't suit his skills. James needs shooters, but the current Lakers roster doesn't have them.

The Brooklyn Nets would benefit from having LeBron James, but the LA Lakers would also get a fantastic player. Kevin Durant has four more years left on his contract and could potentially win a championship in LA.

The only downside, however, is that he would reunite with Westbrook, his former teammate. This is probably not what he would want, but the good thing for the Nets is that they don't have to listen to his wishes.

The proposed trade is unlikely to happen, but if it did, NBA fans would be shocked. After all, Bayless was simply sparked by a fake trade posted by a parody Twitter account.

