"It hurt me": Draymond Green cites Grant Hill relationship and expresses dejection on missing Team USA basketball Olympics

Last week, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was among the players not picked to try out for Team USA's 2024 Olympics team. Following that, the former All-Star opened up on how hurt he was to hear one of his idols speak on the situation.

On his podcast, Green touched on not making the pool of players to compete for the Olympic team. He's most distraught about the comments made by Grant Hill, the executive director of USA basketball.

Green grew up idolizing Hill during his time with the Detroit Pistons and wished the two spoke in person instead of in a public interview.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I grew up in the state of Michigan Grant Hill Detroit Pistons, and, so, I wish that he would have just said that to me you know," Green said. "Especially if you're going to say that publicly like, and, so, it hurt me a little bit like from a fan standpoint as well. I'm a big fan of Grant Hill."

During his NBA career, Draymond Green has suited up for Team USA on multiple occasions. He has two gold medals, from the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics.

Grant Hill explains why Draymond Green wasn't picked for Team USA Olympic tryouts

As Darymond Green mentioned, Grant Hill spoke about this decision to leave him off the list this year.

While he praised the Golden State Warriors star for his contributions to Team USA, he cited his actions in the past year as the key factor in the decision.

"His contributions have been significant, and he is a real part of the legacy of this organization for his excellence," Hill said Wednesday in a Zoom call.

"But I think just in lieu of sort of what's transpired this year, we made a decision to not have (Green) on this list with this particular point in time with the process."

During the first half of the season, Draymond Green was suspended multiple times for physical altercations.

The first was against the Minnesota Timberwolves, when he choked out Rudy Gobert during a big scuffle. A couple months later, Green was suspended indefinitely after hitting Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

Draymond Green might not have been chosen to try out, but the Warriors are still represented. Steph Curry is among many superstars who made the pool of 41 players to compete for a spot on the Olympic team.

After not landing a medal in the FIBA World Cup last summer, Team USA is looking to get back on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Among the other top stars trying out include LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard.

Expand Tweet

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!