"It hurts": Jalen Green breaks silence on getting traded, puts NBA on notice with huge Devin Booker statement in emotional interview

Jalen Green attended the Phoenix Suns-Washington Wizards game on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Green, who was traded by the Houston Rockets, cheered for the Suns, his new team. The high-flying guard inevitably had to answer questions about the historic seven-team trade that sent Kevin Durant and Clint Capela to Houston.
Green opened up for the first time about the trade:
“It hurts. Houston is home to me and forever will be home to me. ... It’s sad to leave but it’s a business, though. You gotta understand that.”
Green joins a team with Devin Booker as the franchise cornerstone. When asked about how two guards who want the ball can play well together, Green replied:
“We are two people who are gonna accept the double teams and be able to play off each other. … We are two people who can score the basketball. We are two people who attract the defense. … Me and him are going to be a deadly duo.”
The Houston Rockets used their No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA draft to get Jalen Green, star of the G League Ignite. In Green’s first two seasons, the Rockets finished with a 42-162 record. They significantly improved during the 2023-24 season under coach Ime Udoka, who guided the team to a 41-41 finish. Last season, the Rockets had a 52-30 win-loss card to grab the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Udoka had limited scoring options in his roster, a big reason they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. The Rockets acquired Kevin Durant, one of the NBA’s most efficient and lethal scorers. They gave up Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft capital to bring the former MVP to Houston.
Green becomes the second-best player on the Suns behind Devin Booker. Phoenix hopes to do better next season after failing to make even the play-in tournament in 2024.
The Phoenix Suns got younger by trading Kevin Durant for Jalen Green
The Phoenix Suns sent the 36-year-old Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for 23-year-old Jalen Green. Without KD, the Suns’ roster significantly became younger for next season. Bradley Beal and Royce O’Neale, both 32, are the elder statesmen on the team.
The Suns' average age could drop more if the Beal buyout rumors turn out true. Reports have emerged that the two camps are close to a buyout and stretch agreement.
The Phoenix Suns also injected youth and athleticism on draft night. After acquiring Jalen Green, they drafted 19-year-old Khaman Maluach and 23-year-old Rasheer Fleming. Phoenix has seven players on regular contracts under 25 years old.
