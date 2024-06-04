An NBA analyst disputed a fan's take on Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics being superior to Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers. Jason Timpf of the Hoops Tonight podcast on Volume Sports defended Davis, who he thought is the best defender in the world right now.

Timpf started the debate by asking his followers who is the better player right now, Tatum or Davis. One fan pointed out no one should pick Davis over Tatum because the Celtics superstar was just the better player.

However, Timpf argued that a player like Tatum being compared to AD should not be a sign of disrespect to the Lakers big man. He pointed out Davis' playoff record, defense and championship win.

"The fact that anyone would think being compared to Anthony Davis is an insult or a sign of disrespect is insane. AD is a career 26-12 on 62% TS in the playoffs, with 3.5 stocks, is an NBA champion, & I think he's the best defender in the world," Timpf wrote.

While both players are certainly in the Top 10 right now due to being named to All-NBA Teams, it's a debate that could break the internet moving forward. It's hard to compare the two stars even though they are both listed as power forwards.

Jayson Tatum is a natural small forward, while Anthony Davis is a true power forward who is forced to play center. Tatum is the better scorer, while Davis is the better defender. Tatum can defend multiple positions, while AD can definitely score when he wants to.

Tatum has an argument right now given that the Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals, while Davis and the LA Lakers were sent to Cancun after the first round. AD is also older than Tatum, who is just entering his prime years.

Here's the poll issued by Jason Timpf with Tatum currently leading by around four percent:

Jayson Tatum could move past Celtics legends in the NBA Finals

At the age of 26, Jayson Tatum is already No. 41 in the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list with 2,600 points entering the NBA Finals. He has a chance to move past several Boston Celtics legends on the list such as Kevin Garnett (No. 40), Bill Russell (No. 39) and Ray Allen (No. 38), as per Mass Live.

Tatum only needs two points to move ahead of Garnett, while he's 73 points off Russell. He might be unable to go past Allen unless he goes bonkers in seven games against the Dallas Mavericks.

But despite what some fans are saying about Tatum's consistency with the Celtics, the pressure is still on him to bring banner No. 18. They are up against a tough Mavs team with more postseason experience this year, which could end up being a difference-maker.