"It involves a strip club"- Ex-Lakers guard Nick Young reveals hilarious backstory of his iconic meme

Nick Young has become a world-renowned celebrity and it's not just because of his career in the NBA and his basketball skills. The former Lakers guard has become a meme because of a reaction he gave in a video a decade ago.

In 2014, Nick Young and his assistant were featured in the third episode of "Thru The Lens" and during one segment of the episode the former Lakers guard delivered a confused look that ended up becoming a viral meme.

However, in the latest episode of the "Gil's Arena" show, the 2018 NBA champion revealed the hilarious backstory behind the meme. The show's co-host Josiah Johnson asked Young to reveal the story behind the meme and the former Lakers guard was hesitant at first.

"It's Valentine's Day actually...I don't wanna get into it...I don't wanna share, It involves a strip club and all kinds of s**t," Young said.

After a little persuasion from the crew, Nick Young spilled the beans on the meme. He revealed that he was in a strip club on Valentine's Day and his mother found out about it. So, when his mother confronted him about his actions, he acted to be confused and dumbfounded and his reaction was turned into a meme.

Nick Young delivered a bold declaration about Bronny James' performance

Nick Young has been a staple panelist on Gilbert Arenas' show where he has been part of many debates and discussions. On Wednesday's episode, the panel discussed Bronny James' G-League dominance.

During one segment of the show, the former Lakers guard declared that King James' son could have been the number one pick in his draft class.

"I feel like if Bronny would have been playing like this, he would have been the number one pick," Young said. (7:05)

Bronny James was drafted as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. However, his performance did not meet the fans' expectations during his first few appearances in the league. The Lakers then decided to send Bronny to play in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

Since his inception in the minor league, LeBron James' oldest son has been dominating. He is averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game which are miles better than his NBA stat line of 1.4 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

Playing in the G League has shown positive effects on Bronny as he recently scored a career-high 9 points against the Utah Jazz in garbage time. The Lakers rookie took three attempts from downtown and sunk two of them. He also performed a step-back three which had the crowd cheering MVP chants.

