"It was Jade's fault" - Tyrese Haliburton reveals early tension between girlfriend Jade Jones and his mother

Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend Jade Jones have been together since college and got engaged this past July. However, on Thursday, Haliburton revealed that their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing, citing early tension between his mother and Jones.

During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon's "What's your story" podcast on Thursday, Haliburton was questioned about his fiancée's relationship with his mother. The Pacers star revealed that their current relationship was "amazing," but there were struggles in the beginning.

"They get along, amazing," Haliburton expressed. "I think at first there was a little like there always is for me, I'm my mom's baby. And I'm not the greatest communicator." (Timestamp: 48:42 onwards)

Haliburton went on to explain that, as the "golden child," his poor communication led his mother to place the blame on Jones.

"My mom wants to know everything that's going on, and when I don't tell her, then it was like it was Jade's fault that I wasn't telling her," Haliburton expressed. "I was a spoiled child and, my brothers will say, I was the golden child. So I rarely got yelled at. And so my mom was like, Who do I put the blame on? It would be Jade."

Although Jones initially struggled to win over Haliburton’s mom, the two are now reportedly close. Together since their college days in Iowa, Jones and Haliburton have become one of the NBA’s most recognizable couples.

She frequently attends Tyrese Haliburton’s games in Indiana and is also a familiar face at Fever games, often showing support for her friend Caitlin Clark.

Tyrese Haliburton and fiancée Jade Jones show love to the Indiana Fever after advancing in the WNBA playoffs

The WNBA playoffs are in full swing, and the Indiana Fever are in the thick of it all as they prepare to face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals on Friday. However, the team reached this stage after causing a massive upset in the first round by defeating the Atlanta Dream.

Tyrese Haliburton showed his support for the Fever alongside his fiancée, Jade Jones, after she shared a clip of him celebrating their Game 3 win over the Atlanta Dream last week. In the video, Haliburton stood in front of the TV, shouting out plays, while Jones captured the moment from behind.

The Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream 87-85 on Sep. 18 in a close encounter to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

