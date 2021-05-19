"It just depends on us" - Domantas Sabonis on Indiana Pacers' preference between Washington Wizards or Boston Celtics for 2020-21 NBA Play-In Tournament

All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis has revealed the Indiana Pacers’ preference for their next opponent in the play-in tournament after they defeated the Charlotte Hornets 144-117 on Tuesday. Rather than pick a specific partner, the five-year veteran chose to bet on his own team instead.

When asked by TNT’s Ernie Johnson if the Indiana Pacers preferred the Boston Celtics over the Washington Wizards, Sabonis said:

“At the end of the day not really,” Sabonis replied. “I feel like we’ve been playing better this month as a team. The ball’s been moving, everybody’s feeling it. To be honest, it just depends on us and how strong we come out in the next game.”

The Celtics and Wizards are playing as of this writing to determine which team directly advances into the playoffs, with the loser set to face the Indiana Pacers next.

Oshae Brissett led the Indiana Pacers in scoring against the Charlotte Hornets as he put up 23 points.

Doug McDermott scored 21 points, while Sabonis almost had a triple-double with 14 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists.

Domantas Sabonis tonight:



14 Points

21 Rebounds

9 Assists

1 Steal

1 Block pic.twitter.com/iWCkllMRJN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 19, 2021

Excited to face the winner of the next play-in tournament game in the East, Sabonis said:

“I feel like everybody’s confidence has been the highest it’s been all year. Honestly, we wish it was before but this is the perfect timing for us. It’s one game. Anything can happen so we’ll just come out, keep playing team ball and hopefully get this win.”

2️⃣0️⃣ points from @dougmcdermott in the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/duI85FpiW6 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 18, 2021

Indiana Pacers undermanned without Caris LeVert

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert was a late scratch for this game after he was entered into the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Though the Pacers didn't miss a beat without LeVert on Tuesday, it is going to be a huge loss for them if he’s out for 10 to 14 days as expected (if they advance to the playoffs).

Caris LeVert #22 takes a jumper against the LA Lakers

LeVert was the Indiana Pacers’ second-leading scorer with 20.7 points per game since joining them last March. He’ll be especially missed when they face their next opponent in the play-in tournament. The Pacers are also playing without starting center Myles Turner, who is out with a right toe sprain.

After Tuesday’s win against the Charlotte Hornets, the Indiana Pacers will advance to face the loser of the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards play-in tournament game on Thursday. The game will determine which team moves on to the Eastern Conference playoffs to become the No. 8 seed. The No. 8 seed will face the No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of a best-of-seven series.

The Indiana Pacers’ game against the loser of the Celtics-Wizards match is scheduled for 8 PM EST.

