Much has been made of Luka Doncic's conditioning and weight after his trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers. It's under immense scrutiny as several reporters from Dallas indicate that it was one of the primary reasons the Mavericks moved on from their franchise cornerstone in a shocking decision.

The first reports suggested that Doncic was pushing 270 lbs on the weighing scale amid his calf injury recovery, which he sustained on Christmas Day. However, the Lakers have brushed those concerns aside after listing him at 230 lbs. Doncic's bio provided by the Laker son NBA.com surfaced online on Friday after he played his first back-to-back game for the Purple and Gold.

Fans had already started speculating that Doncic had lost significant weight since his return before the All-Star break on Feb. 10 against the Utah Jazz. His performances also improved with Doncic looking more engaged physically and starting to get his legs under him.

The Lakers and other NBA fans reacted to this development regarding Luka Doncic on X, with one fan posting:

"It was made up by Nico to justify gifting yall the future GOAT"

Another said the weight listed at 230 lbs has been the same since he got drafted.

"He has been listed at 230 since he got drafted. They have just never updated it and keep running with the same figure. He isn’t 230 but he is 270 either."

Another opined LeBron James is already impacting Luka Doncic, saying:

"Lebron training regime"

One fan threw shade at Mavericks GM Nico Harrison, saying:

"LA fans should worship Nico Harrison. Dude made two teams on each coast contenders. Neither is the team that employs him."

One user refused to believe it, saying:

"Might be 245 fr"

Luka Doncic starting to "feel like himself" after second 30-point game for Lakers

Luka Doncic is getting back to his best. The new Lakers superstar reached closer to his general play on Friday after struggling for majority of the games since his debut. Doncic has shot only 37.3%, including 24.1% from 3 after seven outings.

However, he shrugged off some of those concerns with a spectacular second-half display. Scoring 20 of his 31 points in the final two quarters, Doncic shot 5 of 11, including 2 of 4 from 3 and 8 of 9 from the free throw line. He was 40.9% for the game and 33.3% from 3.

While the overall efficiency has improved, Doncic looked comfortable as the game went on and played a critical role in securing the 106-102 win on the second night of a back-to-back. The Lakers missed Rui Hachimura, while Austin Reaves exited the game after only nine minutes of action, requiring Doncic to go off and contribute with his box scores.

