"It just makes my job a lot easier to lead the offense" - Kyrie Irving credits his teammates for making it easier on him to be the point guard

The Brooklyn Nets have a new squad after the blockbuster James Harden trade and Kyrie Irving has been tasked with leading the team until their roster is fully healthy. Although they are the eighth seed in the East, many analysts consider them a force to be reckoned with when the playoffs come around.

Irving spoke to the media regarding his new roster and how the team is going to move forward with the remaining 21 games. He said:

"When you're playing with guys that are coming off the ball, being very selfless, putting their body on the line and thinking the game, it just makes my job a lot easier to lead the offense as best I can as the point guard."

After Harden departed for Philadelphia, Irving reclaimed his usual point guard position. He will reportedly play that role until Ben Simmons is cleared to return and the responsibility to lead the team has fallen on his shoulders.

The depleted Nets are coming off a major morale-boosting victory over the reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks' Big 3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 73 points, 20 assists and 22 rebounds against the Nets. Bobby Portis also exploded for 30 points and 12 rebounds.

However, Kyrie Irving and co. won the game 126-123 after an explosive third quarter. Irving dropped 38 points on 53% shooting and all the role players contributed till the final buzzer. Every starter was positive in the plus/minus category with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Bruce Brown combining for +55.

Goran Dragic says new teammate Kyrie Irving plays like "he's in a video game"

(L-R) Goran Dragic, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets on the bench

Goran Dragic is the latest addition to the Brooklyn Nets lineup and he has taken the veteran guard role off the bench. The 35-year-old played his first game for the Nets against the Bucks and contributed six points, three rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes.

He had high praise for Kyrie Irving as the superstar dropped 38 points while making tough shots all night. As reported by Chris Milholen of Nets Daily, Dragic said at the postgame press conference:

"When you watch Kyrie, it feels like he’s in a video game. It’s just crazy how he moves and how he’s making those tough shots."

Irving is certainly one of the most skilled players of all time. His ability to score from anywhere on the floor was on full display against the reigning champions as he danced his way around defenders all night.

It is quite evident that Irving is crucial to the Brooklyn Nets' hopes of winning the title this year. However, he is only available for road games and the Nets will play only nine of their 21 remaining regular-season matches away from Barclays Center.

In an encouraging piece of news, the New York City government announced that they might relax the regulations around the vaccine mandate in the city. This would enable Irving to play in every game moving forward.

Only time will tell if Kyrie Irving will be allowed to play in home games. Until then, the role players need to step to the fore to ensure they either rise or don't slip in the standings.

