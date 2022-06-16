"It just opens the next elite door for Steph Curry" - Vince Carter opens up on what a fourth championship and first NBA Finals MVP trophy will do to Steph Curry's legacy

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one win away from becoming the 2022 NBA champions. Curry is clearly the best player in the NBA Finals and the favorite to win the Finals MVP. But what will a fourth ring and first Finals MVP trophy do to Steph's legacy?

According to NBA legend Vince Carter, Curry winning four championships and adding a Finals MVP to his resume would open the next "elite door." The ESPN analyst explained on "Get Up" that Steph's legacy is secure, but it could bring him to a different level of greatness.

"I think it'll mean everything to him," Carter said. "I still think his legacy is solidified. It just opens that next elite door for Steph Curry that a lot of us can't talk about or don't know about. There's just a few people when he opens that next door, there will only be a few people in that room," Carter said.

"I think what the (Finals) MVP does for him is yes, he has that. His shelf is complete, but he gets the key, that special key to go to the next room that we all have no clue where that door is."

Vince Carter was likely implying that Steph Curry will be in elite company as one of the greatest players of all-time. The debate over Curry's rank on the all-time greatest list has been a hot topic recently. The two-time MVP is already among the best to ever do it, but could solidify his place by adding two more trophies to his cabinet.

Curry is one of four players in NBA history to have multiple championships, MVPs and scoring titles. He already has three rings, two MVPs and is a two-time scoring champ. The three other legends to have completed the feat are Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain.

Steph Curry, Warriors looking to beat Celtics in Game 6 and win the title

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are looking to close out the NBA Finals on Thursday. The Warriors need just one more win to earn their fourth championship since 2015. The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, are more than ready to even the series and force a Game 7 back in San Francisco.

According to Shaun Powell of NBA.com, the Celtics are 3-0 this postseason when facing elimination. They defeated the Milwaukee Bucks twice in the second round after going down 3-2. They also beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have the momentum after winning Game 5 at home. Steph Curry might have struggled in that game, but it's unlikely to happen again. Klay Thompson is also notorious for exploding in Game 6 of the playoffs. Game 6 of the Finals is on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

