×
Create
Notifications

“It was just really cool to see them on the floor again for the first time in two and a half years” - Steve Kerr delighted as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson share the court in a scrimmage session

Stephen Curry #30, Draymond Green #23 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors react against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 07, 2019 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry #30, Draymond Green #23 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors react against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 07, 2019 in Oakland, California.
Christopher Eluemuno
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 03, 2022 02:20 AM IST
News

Klay Thompson's return has gotten fans excited and expectant of a superb new Golden State Warriors team led by Steph Curry. While it is still unknown when exactly he will feature for the Warriors, Thompson has been putting in the work in training sessions, staying ready for when he's called upon.

The 6-foot 6 shooting guard last appeared on the court in 2019 at the NBA Finals. It was then that Thompson sustained an ACL injury to his left knee that has seen him sidelined for over two years.

Having gone through surgery and rehabilitation, Klay Thompson recently trained with the Warriors' starting lineup for the first time since 2019.

not in the lineup tonight, but we can get #KlayThompson to #NBAAllStar with a RT 💥 https://t.co/0CiDW0vt7N

The Warriors' game against the Denver Nuggets was postponed due to Covid-19, but the Warriors were already in Denver at the time. So they organized a scrimmage featuring the 'Splash Brothers' - Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Steve Kerr thrilled to have Klay Thompson and Steph Curry reunite on the court during a scrimmage session

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smiles as he talks to Klay Thompson #11 on the bench in the final minutes of their game against the Denver Nuggets at ORACLE Arena on April 02, 2019 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smiles as he talks to Klay Thompson #11 on the bench in the final minutes of their game against the Denver Nuggets at ORACLE Arena on April 02, 2019 in Oakland, California.

On seeing Thompson train with the lads again after over two years, coach Steve Kerr was delighted. He shared his thoughts on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's reunion on the court, during an interview on the 95.7 The Game podcast.

“It was really fun. I don’t want to say it was emotional because we were in an empty gym and there wasn’t any fanfare to it. But for all of us who have been around the team for so many years and have known Steph and Klay as well as we have, it was just really cool to see them on the floor again for the first time in two and a half years. It’s crazy what he has been through, and thinking back to the Finals in 2019, when he was at the absolute peak of his powers before that injury, it’s remarkable to think about what he’s been through, how far he’s come, and we’re all just so happy that he is where he is now.”
"It was just really cool to see them on the floor again."Steve Kerr was thrilled to see Klay and Steph reunited on the court Friday afternoonbit.ly/3pIXMIk https://t.co/WFouHYLpup

Kerr had earlier stated that upon Klay Thompson's return, he will start for the Warriors. It is usually expected that an injured player returns to the court coming off the bench, so as to be eased gradually. But Kerr has refused to engage in such acts as he is keen to give 'Big Smokey' his start in his first game coming back into the fold.

"Klay's gonna start when he comes back. I'm not gonna mess around, bring him off the bench for a period of time. I'm not doing any of that. He's gonna start."

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The Golden State Warriors currently have the best record in the league (28-7) and will be boosted by Klay Thompson's long-awaited return.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी