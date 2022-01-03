“It was just really cool to see them on the floor again for the first time in two and a half years” - Steve Kerr delighted as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson share the court in a scrimmage session

Klay Thompson's return has gotten fans excited and expectant of a superb new Golden State Warriors team led by Steph Curry. While it is still unknown when exactly he will feature for the Warriors, Thompson has been putting in the work in training sessions, staying ready for when he's called upon.

The 6-foot 6 shooting guard last appeared on the court in 2019 at the NBA Finals. It was then that Thompson sustained an ACL injury to his left knee that has seen him sidelined for over two years.

Having gone through surgery and rehabilitation, Klay Thompson recently trained with the Warriors' starting lineup for the first time since 2019.

The Warriors' game against the Denver Nuggets was postponed due to Covid-19, but the Warriors were already in Denver at the time. So they organized a scrimmage featuring the 'Splash Brothers' - Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Steve Kerr thrilled to have Klay Thompson and Steph Curry reunite on the court during a scrimmage session

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smiles as he talks to Klay Thompson #11 on the bench in the final minutes of their game against the Denver Nuggets at ORACLE Arena on April 02, 2019 in Oakland, California.

On seeing Thompson train with the lads again after over two years, coach Steve Kerr was delighted. He shared his thoughts on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's reunion on the court, during an interview on the 95.7 The Game podcast.

“It was really fun. I don’t want to say it was emotional because we were in an empty gym and there wasn’t any fanfare to it. But for all of us who have been around the team for so many years and have known Steph and Klay as well as we have, it was just really cool to see them on the floor again for the first time in two and a half years. It’s crazy what he has been through, and thinking back to the Finals in 2019, when he was at the absolute peak of his powers before that injury, it’s remarkable to think about what he’s been through, how far he’s come, and we’re all just so happy that he is where he is now.”

Kerr had earlier stated that upon Klay Thompson's return, he will start for the Warriors. It is usually expected that an injured player returns to the court coming off the bench, so as to be eased gradually. But Kerr has refused to engage in such acts as he is keen to give 'Big Smokey' his start in his first game coming back into the fold.

"Klay's gonna start when he comes back. I'm not gonna mess around, bring him off the bench for a period of time. I'm not doing any of that. He's gonna start."

The Golden State Warriors currently have the best record in the league (28-7) and will be boosted by Klay Thompson's long-awaited return.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar