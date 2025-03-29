"It was just a shock" - Anthony Davis gets 100% real on being traded to Mavericks in Luka Doncic blockbuster trade move 

Anthony Davis once again expressed his thoughts on getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks in early February. Davis was involved in one of the biggest trades in NBA history. It was the first time the basketball world saw a trade between two All-Stars take place in the middle of the season. "AD" was sent to Dallas while Luka Doncic joined LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Davis shared what it felt like getting traded to the Mavs. Davis mentioned that while he was surprised learning about the trade, he and his family are happy to be residing in Texas.

"Family is happy," Davis said via Andscape. "Everybody is happy. It's the nature of the business. Obviously, the first maybe 48 hours, it was just a shock because I wasn't expecting it. Nobody was expecting it, so they say."

Since then, Davis has played a total of three games for the Mavericks. "AD" made his debut in Dallas on Feb. 8 to help his new team beat the Houston Rockets 116-105. Unfortunately for the Mavs, he immediately suffered from a left adductor injury, which kept him out for 18 straight games.

Anthony Davis returned on Monday to help the Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets. It was the same story when Davis played against the Orlando Magic on Friday, as the Mavericks won again.

Anthony Davis plans on pushing for playoff run with Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) are sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference. Given their current placement, they still have the opportunity to participate in the Play-In Tournament. However, one wrong move and they could be obliterated from the postseason picture entirely. The Phoenix Suns (35-38) are in 11th place and are just 0.5 games behind the Mavericks.

In the same interview with Spears, Davis discussed what his intentions are now that he's back in the Mavericks lineup. He said that while there are only a few games remaining in the regular season, he'll do everything he can going forward to try and push for a playoff run.

"We are half a game behind Phoenix. But we got a chance. [Eight] games left. We are trying to try to make a push to get into these playoffs and just take it from there."

So far, with Anthony Davis in the lineup, the Mavericks are 3-0.

Do you think the Dallas Mavericks will make the playoffs this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

