“It is KD who has total control over whether LeBron gets what he wants most this offseason” - NBA analyst says LeBron James and Kevin Durant are engaged in a proxy war, cites the nuclear option in Kyrie Irving

NBA superstars Kevin Durant and LeBron James have had interesting summers thus far. The former is eager to move away from the Brooklyn Nets while the latter has not committed his long-term future to the LA Lakers.

NBA insider Cooper Halper wrote for the Silver Screen and Roll about the existing war between Durant and James with Kyrie Irving at the heart of it. Halpern wrote that Durant holds the key to James' ability to contend for the championship next season by not providing clarity on his stance.

"Since the Nets won’t deal Kyrie without clarity on KD, for the first time in the history of their rivalry, it’s Durant who is in charge of LeBron’s future.

"In contrast with how LeBron shut the door on Durant’s first championship aspirations in the 2012 Finals, or the way he beat the Warriors in 2016 which opened the door for Durant to join them in free agency, it is KD who has total control over whether LeBron gets what he covets most this offseason," Halpern wrote.

Kevin Durant offering an ultimatum to Nets ownership certainly didn't make things any easier as the franchise will not trade him unless they get compensated well.

Meanwhile, LeBron James' extension with the LA Lakers hinges on their ability to compete for championships. That is not going to be the case with Russell Westbrook on the roster as opposed to Kyrie Irving.

Likeliest outcome for LeBron James and Kevin Durant

KD against LeBron in the 2018 NBA Finals - Game One

Kevin Durant getting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets hinges on the Nets getting an All-Star in return. The team best equipped to do a deal are the Boston Celtics as they can part ways with Jaylen Brown. While the Nets wanted Marcus Smart added to the package, if KD sits out when training camp starts, then this might be the best offer on the table for Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, LeBron James' future with the Lakers will depend on the team's ability to get Kyrie Irving. Should KD get his move this off-season, the Nets will focus on moving Kyrie. The Lakers are firm favorites to land the guard by either trading Russell Westbrook for him or involving another team like the Indiana Pacers.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead FACT: Kevin Durant has NEVER been better than LeBron James FACT: Kevin Durant has NEVER been better than LeBron James https://t.co/p8r0HLeGKy

However, should Kevin Durant stay put this summer and Kyrie not get his move to the Lakers, then the future of LeBron James will be decided next summer. Once the Lakers are clear of Westbrook's mammoth $47 million salary next summer, they can create space for two max players if they can convince James to take a massive paycut.

The likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Khris Middleton and Kevin Love are all headlined free agents in the summer of 2023 and we could very well a Cleveland Cavaliers reunion in LA.

