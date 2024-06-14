"It kind of makes me sick" - Ex-Kobe Bryant teammate can't stand Paul Pierce 'gloating' about Celtics' potential 18th title

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics will take the floor with a chance to add another title to their historic resumé. As the franchise gets ready to possibly win its 18th championship, its longtime rival is dreading the thought.

Ahead of Game 4, ESPN's Dave McMenamin interviewed a handful of former LA Lakers players to gauge their feelings. The two franchises are forever intertwined for their countless battles across six decades. As expected, most are rooting for the Dallas Mavericks to pull things out.

When asked about the Celtics potentially finishing the job in Game 4, former Lakers star Lamar Odom did not hold back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know Paul Pierce is happy and it kind of makes me sick to see him gloat and be that happy because that team is about to win," Odom said. "They were the best team that year [in 2008]. I tip my hat to 'em, even this year, but it kind of makes me sick."

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Odom spent seven seasons with the Lakers, where he played alongside the late Kobe Bryant. He was with LA when Boston got the best of them in the 2008 finals and when they got revenge two years later in 2010.

Paul Pierce has not been shy during Boston Celtics' NBA Finals run

Paul Pierce has loved every minute of these NBA Finals. He has been all over social media as the Boston Celtics continue their dominance over the Dallas Mavericks.

While many were picking Luka Doncic and company to pull things out in this series, Pierce stuck with his former team. With each passing game, he egged on critics on social media with a series of posts.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pierce ramped things up when the Celtics took a commanding 3-0 lead on Wednesday night. He went on to FS1's "Undisputed" the next morning wearing green and a massive chain with the famous logo on it. On top of that, he pulled out a broom to tell the world that Boston would sweep Dallas.

Expand Tweet

As most know, Pierce is among the many all-time greats who have had an extended run in Boston. He spent 15 years with the franchise after they drafted him 10th overall in 1998. Among Pierce's biggest accomplishments is delivering a championship in 2008 alongside Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

Seeing how far he's gone with his antics online and on TV, it's safe to say Pierce will be celebrating hard if Boston closes out the Mavs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.