“It is LeBron James saying ‘I am no longer a hunter, I am a gatherer’” - Ric Bucher says LeBron James realizes he can’t compete for championships against the young guys

It seems as if big changes are going to be in store for LeBron James and the LA Lakers. While LeBron has impressed with his play, it's clear the 37-year-old forward is going to need more help next year if the Lakers want to get back on the right track.

The days of James' single-handedly carrying his team to the playoffs seem to be long gone, as his age and health have become an issue over the last couple of years.

With the Lakers (31-49) eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday, fans are curious about what the future will hold for the Lakers and their superstar. For a player who was known to stay healthy throughout the course of the season, LeBron has seen the injuries pile up. He is going to need help to lessen the load.

Recently on "First Things First," analyst Rich Bucher spoke about LeBron's recent comment of wanting to play with Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry one day. Bucher said that James clearly has become a player who is "no longer the hunter," as he's realizing he's going to need more help to get back to the NBA Finals.

"This is LeBron James saying, 'I am no longer a hunter, I am a gatherer,'" Bucher said. "LeBron realizes he's no longer competing for championships with these guys."

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "This is LeBron James saying, 'I am no longer a hunter, I am a gatherer. ... LeBron realizes he's no longer competing for championships with these guys." @RicBucher on LeBron saying Steph Curry is the current player he wants to play with: "This is LeBron James saying, 'I am no longer a hunter, I am a gatherer. ... LeBron realizes he's no longer competing for championships with these guys."— @RicBucher on LeBron saying Steph Curry is the current player he wants to play with: https://t.co/Qv5lapZIXZ

LeBron James and the LA Lakers look to rebound next year

LA Lakers forward LeBron James

It's been remarkable to see what the LA Lakers superstar forward can still do at 37 years old. Although James missed time injuries (and was shut down Friday because of his ankle), he still averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He shot 52.4%, including 35.9% from 3-point range. It's the first year James has averaged more than 30 points per game since the 2007-08 season.

James has one more year remaining on his contract, and questions will arise if he will wait to hit free agency after the upcoming season.

If the Lakers want to give James another chance at making a run towards the NBA Finals, it's clear the roster is going to need some drastic changes.

Fellow star forward Anthony Davis, who has played in only 40 games, has dealt with numerous injuries. He's under contract through 2024-25. Meanwhile, 33-year-old veteran guard Russell Westbrook saw a rapid decline in his play. He has one more year left.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein