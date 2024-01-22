"It was like a party in there": James Harden credits Clipper fans for extra gear in 18-point comeback

James Harden played a key role in the LA Clippers’ 18-point come-from-behind win on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. After trailing by 18, LA launched a devastating 39-10 run, including 22 straight points to carve a 125-114 victory. Harden backed up Kawhi Leonard, who torched the Nets for 14 of his 21 points in the last five minutes of the game.

Brooklyn played like a team possessed to start the game. Following a blowout win over LeBron James and the LA Lakers on Friday, the Nets sustained their sizzling form on Sunday. The visiting team raced to a 16-0 run to open the game and had the Clippers on their heels all game long.

Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and James Harden buckled down to work just in time. They led the Clippers to arguably their most thrilling win of the season.

After the game, Harden had this to say about the fans’ impact as LA mounted and eventually finished the game-breaking rally:

“It was like a party in there tonight. Today, it was like the energy was on 100. Obviously, the fans come in and cheer and they enjoy the game, whatnot. But that right there is home-court advantage.”

For the first 42 minutes of the game, it felt like LA Clippers fans at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday had little to be excited about. Brooklyn was beating the home team on almost every level until Kawhi Leonard’s explosion.

Russell Westbrook also has to be given credit for the way he hustled and played with energy. He lifted LA out of its lethargy with his effort on both ends of the court. Once Leonard took over, the fans rocked the arena.

James Harden orchestrated the team’s rally alongside Westbrook. “The Beard” was in vintage form with his passing and reading of the game.

James Harden is a big reason Clippers fans have been in party mode since mid-November

The LA Clippers lost five straight games in James Harden’s first few appearances with the team. After an embarrassing loss to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 14, which capped off a six-game losing skid, they dropped to 3-7. They quickly became the NBA’s favorite punching line.

Since then, they’ve compiled a 24-7 record, the best in the league during that stretch. Kawhi Leonard, who initially struggled with Harden in the lineup, is back to his devastating self. Paul George has also hit his stride.

Russell Westbrook sacrificed his starting spot to give the team better balance. He has also become an integral part of the success as the bench mob’s leader. Together, they have given Clipper Nation a party atmosphere almost every time they play at home.

On Sunday, LA’s guns were silent for most of the night. By the halfway point of the fourth quarter, Clipper fans desperately egged on and cheered for every won possession. Steadily, the tidal wave of points and energy overcame the Brooklyn Nets.

Like James Harden said, it felt like there was a party at Crypto.com Arena as the LA Clippers sprinted to the finish line.

