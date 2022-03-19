"It’ll be great if Chet Holmgren emerged as one of the stars of this tournament" - Chris Broussard says he’s feeling good about Gonzaga’s chances to win it all

The Gonzaga Bulldogs took the floor yesterday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and freshman big man Chet Holmgren had basketball fans around the world buzzing. After a season in which the talented freshman center put up some eye-opening production, Holmgren arrived on the biggest stage in college basketball. The 19-year-old big man has been a favorite to be the first overall selection in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft and fans have been eager to get an extended look at the hyped prospect.

Gonzaga went on to take care of business in their first game of the NCAA tournament, winning in convincing fashion. Holmgren also made a statement, as he went on to post an eye-opening statline of 19 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and seven blocks. It's got the attention of sports analysts and personalities around the world, as Holmgren and the Bulldogs look like serious contenders for the national championship.

On a recent episode of "The Odd Couple" podcast, sports analyst Chris Broussard went on to praise Holmgren, saying that it would be great if the young big man became one of the top stars of March Madness:

"It'll be great if Chet Holmgren emerged as one of the stars of this tournament."

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren buzzing in the basketball world

Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren continues to be a popular name in college basketball

After an eye-opening performance from Chet Holmgren in Gonzaga's opening round victory, basketball fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming showdown against the red-hot Memphis Tigers. Not only will fans want to see how Holmgren can build off of his recent dominant performance, but the talented center will be going up against another hyped NBA Draft prospect in Memphis' Jalen Duren.

The showdown will feature two players who are expected to be selected in the top-10 of the 2022 NBA Draft and it's going to have the attention of NBA personnel around the world.

Holmgren and the Bulldogs have the talent and ability to make a lengthy run throughout March Madness as they attempt to secure a national championship. The showdown against Memphis will be one that will have fans buzzing as the thin-framed Holmgren goes up against a physically impressive opponent in Jalen Duren. So far this year, Holmgren has gone on to post averages of 14.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game for Gonzaga.

