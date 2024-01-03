'It'll be the greatest season': Joel Embiid's 35 PPG start has Patrick Beverley pulling out GOAT comparisons for 2023 NBA MVP

For the second time in his career, Patrick Beverley finds him on the same team as the league's top scorer. The veteran guard has been so impressed by Joel Embiid this season he is comparing him to some all-time greats.

After leading the league in scoring two years in a row, Joel Embiid is once again atop the list of points per game leaders in the NBA. Through his first 26 games, the reigning MVP is averaging just shy of 35 points a night. The next closest player is Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic at 33.4.

While on his podcast, Patrick Beverley touch on the play of Embiid as we approach the halfway point of the year. He feels that if Embiid keeps this pace, it will be the best season for a player in the history of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If he finishes this season the way he's playing now, it will be the greatest season of a single player that's ever played basketball," Beverley said. "Actually think about what I'm saying. He will have the best season an NBA player has ever had since the game has started."

In his first game back from injury, Embiid notched his second triple-double of the year on Tuesday. He needed just three quarters to do it, and finished with a stat line of 31 points, 15 rebounds and ten assists.

Is Patrick Beverley right about Joel Embiid having the greatest season ever?

Many would agree that Patrick Beverley is being a good teammate and hyping up Joel Embiid. That said, he has an argument for it being one of the best seasons ever by a player. Right now, the Philadelphia 76ers star is one pace to do something that has only been done once before.

What has stood out most about Embiid's dominance this season is the minimal amount of time he needs to do damage. He is leading the NBA in scoring while also having sat out ten fourth quarters this season.

At his current pace, Embiid is on track to finish the year with more points scored than minutes played. The gap is close at the moment at 905 points to 886 minutes. If he pulls this off, he will etch his name in the history books alongside Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to do this.

It might not be the top season ever, but Beverley is right to put what Embiid is doing alongside other legends.