The Detroit Pistons have quietly become one of the NBA’s most surprising stories this season.

Winners of 25 of their last 39 games, the Pistons hold the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings despite losing 123-117 to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. After finishing with 14 wins a season ago, they’ve surged to a 39-32 record and continue to push toward their first playoff berth since 2019.

Much of the focus has rightfully centered on Cade Cunningham’s breakout year, but the contributions from experienced veterans like Tim Hardaway Jr. have played a significant role in the team’s turnaround this season. Detroit already had a talented young core established, but bringing in Hardaway, Tobias Harris, and Malik Beasley to be floor-spacing veterans and scorers has been instrumental in accelerating the team's timeline.

Hardaway joined the Pistons in an offseason trade that sent Quentin Grimes and three future second-round picks to Dallas. The 11-year NBA veteran has appeared in 66 games this season, averaging 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc on 5.7 attempts per game. His floor spacing has helped maximize Detroit’s offense around Cunningham, averaging 25.6 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.1 rebounds across 65 games.

“Just being one of the designated shooters for the team really helps the guard play, especially with Cade,” Hardaway told Sportskeeda. “It helps space the floor—not only for myself, but also for Tobias, [Malik Beasley], and a lot of other guys that came in with that. So just having that positive impact, bringing that maturity, and having multiple guys who understand what it takes to win ball games—guys who’ve been playing at a high level for many years—that’s key. We just try to do whatever we can to bring that to the group, bring that attention to detail, and all that good stuff.”

Detroit has benefited from Hardaway’s experience, and he enjoys helping the team’s young players maximize their potential. He’s seen a strong mentality among Detroit’s young core, with a clear motivation to improve daily.

“I think what stands out is the mindset and the attention to detail,” he said. “The young guys want to learn, they want to listen—they want to be sponges. There’s not really any talking back or negativity out there on the floor. It’s all positive. Everybody knows what they want, and that’s to win. So whatever goes on between those lines, people are listening. People want to win and want to do whatever they can to win. That means hearing each other out and staying connected.”

Hardaway brings perspective from a deep playoff run just last season. He was part of a Mavericks team that reached the NBA Finals, giving him firsthand experience of navigating the postseason. Dallas had a postseason battle-tested backcourt with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, while it’ll be a new experience for Detroit.

“Each team is different, for sure,” Hardaway said. “A lot of the guys we had last year in Dallas had been to the playoffs before. Some had won—Kyrie won a championship. Luka’s played in big-time atmospheres and big-time games all throughout his career. So with that group, we had guys who had been there and done that. With this group, some guys haven’t really been to the playoffs, so it’ll be new for them.”

For a team like Detroit, which features several players without postseason experience, the value of veteran leadership becomes even more crucial. Hardaway’s presence provides a steadying force, significantly as the pressure ramps up.

With players like Harris and Beasley also bringing playoff-tested resumes, the Pistons are trying to balance developing their young core with competing in meaningful games now. That veteran perspective has been essential in helping the group stay grounded and prepare for what’s ahead.

“All we can do as vets is help them embrace the competition, embrace the environment,” Hardaway said. “Some things won’t go your way, but you’ve got to move on to the next play as fast as possible and stay positive throughout.”

Hardaway said playing alongside Cunningham has made his job easier. The 23-year-old guard continues to elevate his game as a scorer and passer, earning his first All-Star appearance.

“He gravitates a lot of attention to himself, especially with the ball in his hands as the primary ball handler,” Hardaway said. “He’s able to get into the lane, make plays, and make things happen. For me, I just try to do whatever I can—knock down shots, make his life easier, open up the floor for him, space the floor.”

Beyond his role as a floor spacer, Hardaway has become a trusted voice for Cunningham. He not only creates extra space to attack but also shares his perspective and reads to sharpen the team’s offensive execution.

“I talk to him, tell him what I see out there—anything that can help him out,” Hardaway said. “At the end of the day, everybody wants to win, and we’re going to do whatever we can to make that happen, especially after the year we had last year.”

As the Pistons prepare for the final stretch of the regular season, Hardaway pointed to the recent two-game series against the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls as helpful preparation for the playoff atmosphere. He said learning to adjust and execute in back-to-back matchups is helping shape the team’s postseason readiness.

“I think the focus areas are in games like the ones we had against Washington last week—playing the same team twice back-to-back—or Chicago right before the All-Star break,” Hardaway said. “Those were back-to-back games, and it’s about learning from the previous game and making sure you execute the game plan in the next one. That’s the kind of stretch that helps you understand what playoff basketball can be like—playing the same team over and over again. So that was a good stretch for us.”

Before facing the Mavericks for the first time since being traded, Hardaway also took a moment to reflect on his time in Dallas and what it felt like to return, even briefly. His performance was cut short after eight minutes due to a right ankle sprain, but he received a tribute video on the jumbotron and support from fans.

“I wasn’t really able to do much when I got to Dallas—probably just kicked it with my friends, that was about it,” Hardaway said. “But one thing I love about this city is the people. The people were great. They welcomed me with open arms, and that’s all I could ask for. I really appreciated that.”

Now, he’s focused on what lies ahead. With Detroit making a serious push toward the postseason, Hardaway’s voice and shooting continue to play a steady role in one of the league’s most notable turnarounds.

