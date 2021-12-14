“It’ll be a relief when he breaks it” – Steve Kerr reveals how getting close to breaking Ray Allen’s record has affected Steph Curry’s psyche in the last few games

Steph Curry had the opportunity to get past Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record in the regular season on Monday night when the Golden State Warriors took on the Indiana Pacers.

Curry trailed Allen’s career mark of 2973 triples by six three-point shots before the game began. However, the star guard went 5-of-15 from downtown against the Pacers, which means he still needs two triples to overtake Allen.

The pressure on Steph Curry to break the record has been there ever since the Golden State Warriors marksman came within 16 triples of overtaking Ray Allen.

The expectation was that Curry would break Allen’s record in a single game (versus Portland on December 18), thereby creating a new NBA record of most three-pointers in a single game. However, the 33-year-old shot just 6-of-17 versus Portland and followed it up with a 3-of-14 performance versus Philadelphia on Saturday.

In all, Curry has gone 14-of-46 (30.4%) from downtown in his last three games (including Indiana tonight) since he was expected to surpass Allen in one single game.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered a plausible explanation for Steph Curry’s struggles from long-range in recent outings. Kerr told the media following Golden State’s scrappy win against Indiana on Monday:

“I think he’s been trying a little too hard these last few games… it’ll be a relief when he breaks it (3-point record).”

Draymond Green says Steph Curry will “end up beating this record by 1000-plus threes”

One Golden State Warriors teammate who will be the happiest when Steph Curry creates a new NBA three-point record is Draymond Green.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year made a bold prediction about how much Curry will better the new three-point record when he’s done playing the game. He said:

“I’ll be happy as hell when it’s over… Ultimately I think he’ll end up beating this record by 1000 plus threes.”

The focus will now shift to Steph Curry's next game as the Golden State Warriors take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 14.

Curry is already leading the NBA with a total of 140 made three-pointers this season. He has led the league in triples made in six previous (2012-2017; 2020-21) NBA campaigns.

The record for the most long-range splashes in a single NBA season is also held by Steph Curry. He knocked down 402 threes in the 2015-16 NBA season.

