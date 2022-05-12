"It’ll take them 6 days to finish this game" - 2x NBA champion gives hilarious take on a potential Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman matchup

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant gave his hilarious take on a potential Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman game. The All-Star has been making the most of his time off, following a first-round loss through a sweep to the Boston Celtics, resulting in the Nets being eliminated from playoff contention.

Since then, the scorer has spent quite some time on social media applications, specifically Twitter. Durant, who has a history of being vocal and defensive on his regard over the course of his career, has, once again, taken to the bird app to express himself.

However, in this instance, KD is seen expressing his perspective on another topic. Speaking about Bleacher Reports' The Portal, Durant had a hysterical take on their latest episode set to be released.

Durant stated:

"It'll take them 6 days to finish the game."

Sports media company Bleacher Report has, once again, raised eyebrows with the latest episode of The Portal, which is scheduled to drop on May 11, 2022.

The Portal is basically a make-believe universe, where the best players in NBA history are set to face each other in a 1 vs 1 scenario. It is a simulated gameplay of how the Bleacher Report believes these 1-on-1 situations will play out if these players were ever matched up against each other.

The latest fixture was programmed to take place between two of the greatest rebounders and defensive-minded players to ever play in the NBA, prompting the hilarious tweet from Kevin Durant.

Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman are two of the most like-minded players when it comes to their overall approach to the game of basketball. Both players developed their games and adapted their role for the betterment of the team.

Rodman and Green are known throughout the NBA for their reputations on the defensive end of the floor, while still being elite rebounding machines, essentially leading to numerous second chances for their teams.

However, it goes without saying that the duo weren't the most productive offensive players in NBA history, leading to the amusing swipe by Durant. The offensive skillset of the two aren't obsolete, but can only be recognized to be subpar.

The sacrifices made by the likes of Draymond Green and Rodman led to the unconditional success of their franchises on the court, with the pair amassing a collective eight NBA Championships so far. Greatness.

Draymond Green, Warriors and the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

The Golden State Warriors have one of the best rosters in the NBA right now. Jordan Poole's sudden emergence has been of paramount significance to the Golden State Warriors' truimph.

With the return of Draymond Green just in time for the playoffs, as well as the long awaited return of Klay Thompson from a two-year-long injury, the Warriors finally have a healthy squad and look to, once again, be contending for the NBA Championship.

It's important to note that Draymond Green is the heart and soul of the Warriors franchise, and if the organization wants to see any success this postseason, they need him at his best.

