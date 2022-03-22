"It was him and a lot of energy" - James Worthy believes surrounding LeBron James with young players has worked wonders for LA Lakers

The LA Lakers made sure they had LeBron James' back in his return to his old hunting ground. LA’s role players understood the importance and magnitude of the game, considering the four-time MVP was facing his old team and playing before a pro-James crowd.

LeBron James took the lead, going into his bag throughout the game, and reminded the Cavs Nation just how stunningly good he remains in his 19th season. The supporting cast took their cue and played one of their most complete and impressive games this season. LA, who are the oldest team in the NBA, relied on their youngsters to help “King James” deliver the victory.

Basketball Hall-of-Famer and former Lakers legend James Worthy took special note of how his former team looked and played against the Cavaliers:

“A true leader [James] and knows how to rise to the occasion when he needs to. And also knows how to have guys get involved with him. When I looked out there and it was LeBron, old man, surrounded by four young players, that was beautiful! You had Gabriel out there with Monk, with Reaves, it was just him and a lot of energy! And it looked really good.”

Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel combined for 44 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and 5 steals. More than just the raw numbers, it was their energy, hustle and all-out play that ignited the LA Lakers for most of the night. What they showed last night against the Cleveland Cavaliers was something the team desperately needed the whole season.

Of particular note were Wenyen Gabriel, Stanley Johnson and Austin Reaves. They epitomize the blue-collar work that this star-studded team has sorely lacked since the start of their campaign. For the first time in a long while, there weren’t questions about effort and playing too relaxed for their own good. Hopefully, it was a performance that the struggling Lakers can build on.

James Worthy lauds LeBron James’ impeccable display in leading the LA Lakers to victory

After recognizing the relentless effort and energy of the young role players, James Worthy gave his props to LeBron James. “Big Game James” had nothing but praise after the current Lakers superstar lit up the Cavs with another triple-double.

LeBron James triumphantly returned to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a spectacular stat line of 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. He shot 17-29 from the field and was in the zone except from beyond the arc where he missed all four of his shots.

James Worthy put words into the mouths of millions of Laker fans with this summary:

“This guy, he knows the game, he understands it, he doesn’t panic. He’s in a good spot right now. Individually, he just gonna get the team to get there with him. They seem to be trending in a place where they might be able to make some noise. It looks kind of bleak, but you never know.”

