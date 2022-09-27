"It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year" - Kevin Durant reveals why he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have quickly become the talk of the NBA landscape. After building one of the most talented rosters in the league, the Nets promptly saw their 2021-22 season unravel.

Things got even more interesting when superstar forward Kevin Durant officially requested a trade from the organization this offseason. The news sent shockwaves throughout the NBA world, especially since Durant had four years remaining on his contract. After agreeing with the organization to rescind the trade request and move forward, KD is now focusing on his future with the Nets.

Durant recently spoke with the Brooklyn Nets media and was asked what led to him requesting a trade from the team. Durant hinted at the rollercoaster of emotions that came from the team last season and talked about how he originally committed to play with a group that included himself, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.

"It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for 4 years last summer with the idea that we were gonna be playing with that group (KD Kyrie & James Harden)."

Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets look to get back on track

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at Media Day

The Nets have turned into one of the most fascinating storylines in the entire NBA for the upcoming 2022-23 season. After an offseason that featured plenty of chaos, the Nets finally look to get back on the same page. There was speculation surrounding the entire organization this offseason.

At one point, it seemed as if it was a foregone conclusion that both Durant and teammate Kyrie Irving would be moving on to new teams. It looks as if cooler heads have prevailed, as the duo of superstars are both back with the team and hoping to make noise in the Eastern Conference.

Durant has struggled to stay healthy over the last several seasons, but he's still shown that he can be one of the game's top players when healthy. In his last season with the Nets, Durant went on to post averages of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He also went on to shooting 51.8% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range in a total of 55 games.

With Durant back in the mix, as well as an impressive roster of additions this offseason, the Nets could quickly become a team to watch out for in the Eastern Conference in 2022-23.

