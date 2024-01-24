"It was magical": Kyle Kuzma adorably reminisces first kiss with girlfriend Winnie Harlow

Kyle Kuzma and his girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, have been dating since 2020. The couple that has still stood steadfast after the ups and downs is now up for a new recollection of their relationship timeline.

Winnie shared an Instagram video where she was asking Kuz about the first kiss they had and she couldn't be more surprised as her star partner remembered every detail about how and when they had their first taste of love. As seen in the video, Winnie asked:

"What do you remember about our first kiss?"

Replying to which, Kuzma didn't take a moment to think and replied:

"It was magical honestly. I think it was the first time we met officially."

The video was posted with the hashtag #KissWithCay and Winnie Harlow asked her followers to share their first kiss story under the same hashtag.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow, the relationship that blossomed during Covid-19

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow's relationship is a captivating tale that began with a simple Instagram message. Their romance started in early 2020 when Kuzma, a Washington Wizards player, messaged Harlow, a renowned model, on the platform.

Their communication quickly blossomed, leading to Harlow's spontaneous decision to relocate to Los Angeles in April 2020 to be with Kuzma.

Since then, their relationship has been characterized by numerous sweet moments and public appearances that have solidified their bond over the years.

The couple kept their relationship low-key initially but soon made it official on Instagram in June 2020, sharing moments of their togetherness with their followers.

Their love story continued to unfold with milestones such as their first Valentine's Day celebration in February 2021 and their first anniversary in April 2021.

Despite facing breakup rumors in 2021, Kyle Kuzma and his girlfriend proved the strength of their relationship by appearing hand-in-hand in New York City, reaffirming their commitment to each other.

In August 2023, Harlow revealed a meaningful gesture of dedication as she shared a photo of a new tattoo behind her right ear, spelling "Kyle" in cursive, visibly displaying the depth of affection and commitment that define their enduring love story.

