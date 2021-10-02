"It makes it easier for me" - James Harden on the make up of the Brooklyn Nets roster

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the best rosters in the NBA heading into the 2021-22 season. Having the Big 3 of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden makes them one of the hot favorites to win the NBA championships.

Other than the Big 3, the Nets also have some proven veterans that are capable of performing at the highest level.

Heading into the new season, the Nets look like a well-balanced unit and are looking like a real threat in the East. James Harden believes that everyone on the team knows how to play their role to perfection, which makes the Nets a special team. In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, James Harden said:

"It makes it easier for me because I think everybody knows their role. They know what they bring and what they're great at every single night. So their job there is to go every single night and just do it and my job is to just make it easier on them... making sure they're in their spots and making sure that we create disadvantages on the defensive end to whereas we have open shots. It makes the game a lot more easier, so know one really has to force anything. Everything is... the ball is moving, everyone is eating and then defensively making sure our communication, we're on the same page."

The Brooklyn Nets added the likes of Patty Mills and Paul Millsap to the team, which has further strengthened the roster. To add to the jubilation of Nets fans, LaMarcus Aldrige has made his comeback into the team after retiring last season due to a heart problem.

Although they have one of the best offensive trios, these additions make the team solid and add a lot more experience to the locker room.

Can the Brooklyn Nets win the championship this season?

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

Many regard the Brooklyn Nets as one of the best offensive teams in NBA history. The presence of superstars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden has made the team a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference.

They had all the tools needed to win the championship last season. However, injuries meant that the Nets would have to end the season without the championship.

The Nets' campaign for the 2021-22 season has started with a roadblock, as there is still no certainty of Kyrie Irving's vaccine situation. Missing a player like Kyrie for over half the season is going to be a big loss and that will change a lot for the Nets this season.

The franchise will be hoping that things get better for them as the season progresses. If they take care of the whole Kyrie situation and the team manages to stay healthy until the end of the season, the Nets have a strong chance of overcoming other challengers and winning the first championship in franchise history.

