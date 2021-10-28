"It makes everything smoother and more fun for him on the court" - Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry's early season success

Stephen Curry is off to a great start this season for the Golden State Warriors. He looks set to continue his success from the previous season, where he was in the top three in MVP voting. The Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has attributed Curry's on-court success to his happy life outside basketball.

In an appearance on 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto, Kerr discussed the improvement of Damion Lee, who happens to be the brother-in-law of Stephen Curry.

The Warriors head coach believes Lee's success this season is related to Steph's. Kerr explained that a happy personal life translates to success on the court. He said:

"I’ve long felt that’s one of Steph secrets to his success; he loves his life. He loves his family, he loves his hobbies, his daily existence on the Earth, he just enjoys it so much."

"He’s got so much going for him that it makes everything smoother and more fun for him on the court. I think that’s true for everybody. If you can get things in order, and you’re in a comfortable place, you’re going to have more success,” Kerr said.

Stephen Curry has been happily married to Ayesha Curry since 2011. They have three children together - daughters, Riley and Ryan, and a son named Canon.

In his spare time, the two-time MVP is an avid golfer, and has joined tournaments in the offseason. He has business ventures in the technology and entertainment industries as well.

Stephen Curry has had a great start to the new season

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are 4-0 on the season, thanks to the imperious performances of Stephen Curry. He is averaging 29.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He was named the Western Conference Player of the Week in Week 1 of the ongoing season.

At 33, Stephen Curry is still a top player in the league. He still draws defenders due to his shooting, which makes it easier for his teammates. And if the defense does not tighten up, Curry can easily score at will.

What makes it scarier is that the Golden State Warriors are still missing Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. Rookies such as Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are still adjusting to life in the NBA, but they'll likely be in the rotation later this season.

