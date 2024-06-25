"It makes him look weak right off the bat", "lacks the ability to communicate": Fans slam JJ Redick for dropping F-bombs in PC

Former NBA star JJ Redick was officially unveiled as the 29th head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Redick addressed his first press conference as Lakers head coach at the team's training facility in El Segundo, California.

JJ Redick was seated next to Rob Pelinka, Lakers' vice president of basketball operations, as he answered several questions on landing his first head coach job in the NBA while also sharing his vision for the franchise.

Redick appeared to be extremely passionate during his press conference. On a couple of instances, the 40-year-old dropped F-bombs while answering questions. Several hoops fans berated the former Duke superstar for his choice of words during a public address, calling it a lack of professionalism on his part.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Is this AI or did JJ Reddick really just casually drop f bombs in his introductory presser. This is such a bad bit. (Cue all the people who are incorrect telling me I’m soft and a boomer). You’re at the mic, in public. Act like a pro," wrote a fan.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

"I curse a ton in my private life and occasionally on socials. Never done it publicly in a professional setting or around a female at work. Jesus. It makes him look weak right off the bat. Similar to when DT would tweet like an angry teenager as our president. Weak sauce." said another fan.

"Odd to say this at a Press Conference. He's not in a Locker Room. Saying curse words doesn't make someone tougher, more passionate, intense, or competitive, it tells me the person lacks the ability to communicate," another fan pointed out.

Expand Tweet

One of the fans said JJ Redick addressed the press conference like he was on a podcast.

"Man got in front of a mic and thought he was on a podcast."

A couple of fans called Redick "soft" for using profanity.

"You're soft and a boomer. -KingsThings," wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, some also defended Redick, saying the reaction to a coach using profanity was overblown.

"Nah, you’re soft. If you clutch your pearls at profanity then you shouldn’t be in sports media," wrote this X user.

Expand Tweet

What did JJ Redick exactly say?

When quizzed about the misconceptions about him that he would like to dispel as a first-time coach, Redick came up with a fiery reply.

"It’s a valid question, and I’ve certainly heard everything. I don’t really have a great answer for your question because I really don’t give a f–k. Like, honestly," Reddick said.

"I want to coach the Lakers. I want to coach the team. I don’t want to dispel anything. I don’t. I want to become a great coach in the NBA. And I want to win championships. And I want my players to maximize their careers. That’s all I f–king care about," he added.

Coaching Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James is not an easy task. Things could turn from good to bad and ugly real quick. There is no doubt JJ Redick will be under tremendous pressure in his first season as a head coach in NBA.