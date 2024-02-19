“It makes sense to be interested” - Analyst’s take on the Lakers targeting Klay Thompson 

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will be a free agent this summer. Will he leave the Bay Area and sign with another California-based team: the LA Lakers?

Thompson will likely stay with the Warriors. Yet, Lake Show Life's Jason Reed said that it would make sense for the Lakers to show interest.

"Because of the floor spacing he would create next to LeBron James (if he stays) and Anthony Davis, it makes sense to be interested in a player like Thompson. But if his price even gets in the teens of millions, then it will be too much to justify spending."

A first-round pick in 2011, Klay Thompson has had an incredible career. The five-time All-Star teamed with Steph Curry to lead Golden State to four NBA championships. He's considered one of the greatest shooters of all time.

It's possible that Thompson would want to play for the Lakers if he doesn't re-sign with the Warriors. His father, Mychal Thompson, played five seasons with the team, winning titles in 1987 and 1988.

Should the Lakers sign Klay Thompson?

The 34-year-old Thompson is no longer the star talent he once was, but he's still capable of making an elite impact.

In his most recent game, Thompson came off the bench for the first time since 2012. He still managed 35 points in a victory over the Utah Jazz.

Klay Thompson would be a nice pickup for the Lakers. Like Reed alluded to, he could emerge as an offensive weapon, playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to his ability to space the floor.

However, he's shooting a career-low 42.1 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from long-distance this season. Moreover, he has struggled on the defensive side of the floor. Larry Brown Sports' Darryn Albert touched on the subject:

"Now 34 years old, Thompson looks like he has gotten his powers zapped by the Monstars this season. He is averaging 17.3 points per game but doing so on career-worst shooting numbers of 42.1 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from deep."

"Thompson also often looks stuck in concrete on defense, which you can’t really blame him for after multiple devastating lower-body injuries he suffered this last half-decade."

Klay Thompson's game has fallen off a bit. The Lakers (if LeBron sticks around) should still target him, though, this summer, as he would provide the team with championship experience. He could also have a bounce-back season in LA.