"It meant something special to do it in front of my dad" - Klay Thompson in exuberant mood after dropping 33 points in a key Warriors win

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson received high praise after his incredible outing against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking to the media in his post-game presser, Thompson talked about how much this performance meant to him as he scored 33 points with his father, Mychal Thompson, in the building. Klay said:

"It meant something special to do it in front of my dad. I don't think he's seen me play in a few years. So, I know he's proud of me and that's always fun. And our crowd, too. Our crowd was great out there."

Klay also talked about how the recovery process from his injuries was an ardous one and how going out and performing the way he did against the Lakers felt really good and inspiring. Thompson continued:

"I mean, it inspires me to keep going. I mean, I'm not satisfied, but not gonna lie, it felt really good though."

Thompson was also asked how his body felt after performing with such efficiency, even as he is still working his way back to full strength after recovering from two catastrophic injuries. Thompson said:

"It's easier to get a better rhythm and I'm in better shape than I was a few weeks ago. On top of that, it's just a great feeling to play that many minutes, its really good minutes right there. Oh, yeah, not feeling that feeling for a few years, yeah. Do not take a 30-ball lightly in this league."

How far can the Warriors and Klay Thompson go this season?

The Splash Brothers in action

With Klay Thompson rejoining Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors have brought back the trio that was instrumental in reaching five straight NBA Finals and winning three of them. With their reunion come championship aspirations.

Klay Thompson is an integral part of the Warriors' setup as he is a major contributor on both ends of the floor. He is an incredible marksman from beyond the arc who can play excellent defense. His ability to draw opposing defenders while freeing up shots for Curry has been one of the trademark strategies of the Warriors at the peak of their powers.

Klay Thompson also has the ability to guard the opposition's top outside scorer as he uses his size and incredible footwork to guard the perimeter as well as the interior.

The Warriors have played like the best team in the league this season, barring the Phoenix Suns and all signs indicate a Western Conference Finals matchup between the two teams. With the right blend of youth, experience and perimeter shooting, the Warriors can go all the way, discounting injuries.

