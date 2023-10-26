"It is that much of a Damn Shame!" - Kay Adams trolling Shams Charania using Jimmy Butler's emo look leaves NBA fans in stitches

Kay Adams and Shams Charania showed off how close they are after Adams posted a picture of Charania on her phone, which is her way of trolling him. The interesting snapshot of the NBA insider left fans sharing their hilarious reactions on X (Twitter).

Fans can't get enough of the duo of Adams and Charania as they give off sparks in each of their interactions whenever they're on her show, "Up & Adams." Adams posted a picture of Charania edited to fit Jimmy Butler's emo hair. According to her, that's what she sees whenever the journalist calls her.

"When Shams Charania calls me," Adams captioned.

After seeing this, fans shared their reactions on social media. Here are some of the best reactions.

These fans share their concern about Charania's love life.

"If you aren't smashing, Shams.....I can't even finish my thought, because it is that much of a DAMN SHAME!"

"Please make the first move, my bro is a lil nervous"

This fan is asking the real questions:

"Wonder what’s his phone shows as your picture"

One fan is sure about his hunch with the two co-hosts.

"Be nice. He's literally in love with you."

Here are the rest of the fan reactions.

Fans are still waiting on what will happen with the two. They give off incredible chemistry whenever they're on screen and have garnered a huge following due to it. During the past NBA season, fans were excited and hopeful about the possibility of the two ending up together.

In February, Charania was a bit flirty towards Adams. He mentioned the fact that they're both from the same city and that they both have the same star sign. Fans couldn't get enough of that either.

Adams gets playful with Shams Charania as she steals his phone

The two were at it again earlier in their show as Adams got flirty with Shams Charania. They were talking about the NFL, and Charania's phone was quickly grabbed from the table. The NBA insider had a hard time hiding his nervousness as he tried to retrieve his phone.

Charania even looked back at the crew to give a hint about his situation, seemingly asking for help.

"Is this where all the secrets are?" Adams said. "Can we get a close up of Shams and how nervous he is that I have his cellphone?"

In the end, Charania gave in and tod Adams that she can have the phone, as long as it wasn't being shot by the camera.

