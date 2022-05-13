“It needs to come from one of the greatest players in the world” - Jay Williams believes Kevin Durant needs to reinforce Sean Marks’ message to Kyrie Irving

With Kyrie Irving's loyalty to Brooklyn in question, Jay Williams argues Kevin Durant must be the one to talk to him.

He doesn't need to only speak with him, Williams says. He need to, also, support the message coming from Sean Marks about the need for players to put their team first.

Kevin Durant needs to reinforce Brooklyn GM’s message to Kyrie Irving

Williams explained:

“This comes down to a relationship, in my opinion. Sean Marks can say all that, but the person that needs to reinforce it … is Kevin Durant … Until Kevin Durant has that conversation with Kyrie Irving privately and confirms that for them, I don’t see his words … It needs to come from the one of the greatest players in the world.”

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks was asked in press conference Wednesday about Kyrie Irving’s future. Marks answered:

“We know what we’re looking for: We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves, play selfless, play team basketball and be available. That goes, not only for Kyrie, but for everybody here.”

In the past, Kyrie Irving has voiced his plans to stay in Brooklyn. In fact, he has even gone so far as to say he wishes to stay involved in large decisions for the team as well. On top of that, Irving has love for teammate Kevin Durant and has explained how he has no plans on leaving him.

Irving explained his interest in Brooklyn back in March, as reported by Andrew Lopez’s article for ESPN. Kyrie explained:

"For me, it has always been about being comfortable and loving where I'm at. I love it here. Once that summer time hits, I know we'll have some conversations, but there's no way I could leave my man 7 anywhere.”

After sharing the floor together over the last couple seasons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have developed a strong bond. That is why Jay Williams argues that, regardless of what comes from Brooklyn’s head office, Kevin Durant needs to be the one to take Kyrie aside and relay his need for commitment next season.

Sean Marks went onto explain that his decisions were not seeking Kyrie out specifically:

“It's not just Kyrie; we have a lot of decisions to make on a variety of free agents throughout our roster."

With Irving having voiced in the past his plans to stay committed to Brooklyn and the COVID politics dissipating from the league, his devotion in the future should stand with loyalty. But Kevin Durant stepping in to show support of his organization's decisions by talking to Kyrie would show his devotion to both his team and his friend.

Kevin Durant's actions would show his leadership growth while also sending a message to Irving that business comes first. Friendship on the floor is valuable, but representing an organization professionally is important. KD relaying his GM’s message would show his understanding of that. In addition, it would give Kyrie the inclination that he is wanted in Brooklyn.

If the Nets were that disappointed with Kyrie’s decisions this season, these talks would not be had. There seems to be, to some extent, from Brooklyn’s perspective, a hope that Kyrie will stay devoted to the team.

