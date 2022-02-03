"It would be nice to play with Curry and Klay Thompson" - Ricky Rubio opens up on trade rumors linking him to the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were linked to veteran point guard Ricky Rubio back in the offseason. Rubio, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL, gave his thoughts on the possibility of playing with the Warriors and the Splash Brothers.

In a recent interview in his native homeland of Spain, Rubio was asked about rumors involving him as the trade deadline approaches. The Spanish guard noted that he's not happy about hearing his name in the rumor mill, but it's all part of the game.

Rubio also told AS.com that it would be a pleasure to play with the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors. In his 11 seasons in the NBA, Rubio has not played with players quite at the level of both Curry and Thompson. He has reached the playoffs just twice in his career and would have made it three with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

“Every trade deadline I’m involved in rumors, not even while injured I’m safe. It’s a little stressful, my family suffers. It’s not nice being in rumors. It would be nice to play with Curry and Klay Thompson," Rubio said.

BasketNews.com @BasketNews_com



'It would be nice to play with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.'



basketnews.com/news-165055-ri… Ricky Rubio welcomes the possibility of being traded to the Golden State Warriors with open arms'It would be nice to play with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.' Ricky Rubio welcomes the possibility of being traded to the Golden State Warriors with open arms 👀'It would be nice to play with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.'basketnews.com/news-165055-ri…

According to Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors were seriously interested in signing Ricky Rubio this past offseason. Rubio was a candidate for a buyout, but stayed with the Cavaliers and helped them in their resurgence.

However, Rubio suffered a torn left ACL on December 28th against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 31-year-old point guard is expected to miss the rest of the entire season and could be a trade chip at the upcoming trade deadline.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

bit.ly/3os9BSC The Warriors reportedly had interest in pairing Ricky Rubio with Steph this past offseason The Warriors reportedly had interest in pairing Ricky Rubio with Steph this past offseasonbit.ly/3os9BSC https://t.co/dMVG8w8xbQ

Golden State Warriors can still add Ricky Rubio next season

Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ricky Rubio would have been a perfect fit for the Golden State Warriors if they had him in the offseason. Rubio is an elite playmaker and a good perimeter defender. He's a true point guard and he has improved his shooting over the years.

The 31-year-old Spaniard is the type of player the Warriors are missing this season. With the injury to Draymond Green, Golden State had to rely on Steph Curry for their playmaking.

If Rubio was with the team, he would have been the perfect ball handler and playmaker to find Curry, Thompson or any other shooter on the floor. Those are just some of the reasons why the Cavaliers were successful with Rubio this season.

Greg Swartz @GregSwartzBR



Before/After Rubio's injury:

4th 12th in net rating

13th 19th in offense

2nd 8th in defense



Feels like Cleveland has to trade for another playmaker at the deadline. The Cavs are obviously quite good, but they've taken a step back since Ricky Rubio's torn ACL.Before/After Rubio's injury:4th12th in net rating13th19th in offense2nd8th in defenseFeels like Cleveland has to trade for another playmaker at the deadline. The Cavs are obviously quite good, but they've taken a step back since Ricky Rubio's torn ACL.Before/After Rubio's injury:4th➡️12th in net rating13th ➡️ 19th in offense2nd ➡️ 8th in defenseFeels like Cleveland has to trade for another playmaker at the deadline.

Ricky Rubio will be a free agent this offseason and obviously will not be available to play at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. With his injury status, that could open up the possibility for the Golden State Warriors to bring him in on a veteran's minimum deal.

That could pay off for both the Warriors and Rubio. Golden State finally adds an elite backup point guard, while Rubio can finally play alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the rest of the Warriors.

Edited by David Nyland