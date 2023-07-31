“It wasn't nothing illegal” – Paul Pierce downplays infamous IG live clip with strippers which caused ESPN to fire him

Following his playing career, Paul Pierce decided to enter the world of broadcasting. He was brought on to ESPN as an analyst, but was let go after just four years.

The reason why Paul Pierce was dropped by ESPN is because of his internet activity. Mainly for an Instagram live video that ended up going viral on social media.

In the video, Pierce was hosting a party. He was smoking, drinking and there appeared to be strippers in attendance as well. Once the network got a hold of this, they felt it was best to part ways with the former NBA champion.

During a recent episode of "Stars on Mars," Pierce spoke with legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong about what happened with him and ESPN. In his eyes, the Boston Celtics star felt the whole thing was blown out of proportion.

"It was a big whole controversy," Pierce said. "I mean it wasn't nothing illegal, but it was just girls ... girls shaking their ass."

Paul Pierce was unapologetic about firing from ESPN

This is not the first time that Paul Pierce spoke about being let go from ESPN. In April, he opened up more about what happened during an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast.

In his eyes, Pierce felt he was let go for enjoying some entertainment. He feels he did nothing wrong, but understands the situation ESPN was in. The network is owned by Disney, and all their contracts have morals clauses in them. Because they felt his video was immoral, they had no choice but to let him go.

“I got fired for what? I got fired for having some entertainment,” said Pierce. “I’m playing cards, [it’s] my boy’s birthday, there’s girls dancing, and we’re blowing some trees. What did I do wrong?

“But you know, at the end of the day, it’s Disney, and they have a morals clause, and they just said it was immoral,” he explained.

I AM ATHLETE @IAMATHLETEpod



"I got fired for having some entertainment. What did I do wrong?" 🤷🏾‍♂️



Paul Pierce recounts being fired from ESPN on his day off:

Before getting into this mess, Pierce had a Hall of Fame career in the NBA. He played for 19 seasons and suited up for four franchises. The 10-time All-Star is most known for his time with the Boston Celtics, where he won a title in 2008.

Pierce's final run came in 2017 when he suited up for 25 games with the LA Clippers. Ater his retirement, he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

